1st Capital Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

1st Capital Bank
·17 min read

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $994.6 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $2.66 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a 18.0% increase compared to net income of $2.26 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a 5.6% increase compared to net income of $2.52 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

  • Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.48 for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.40 and $0.45 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company's return on average equity was 16.44%, as compared to 11.35% and 14.82% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.04%, as compared to 0.92% and 0.98% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.46%, as compared to 3.26% and 3.58% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and, respectively.

  • Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $3.7 million, as compared to $3.2 million and $3.5 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 59.54%, as compared to 60.58% and 61.89% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • The Company recorded no provision expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.04%, as compared to 0.11% and 0.01% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $994.6 million, $922.2 million, and $579.2 million, respectively.

  • Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 exceed well capitalized thresholds.

“We are pleased with the continuing positive trends in our Company's operating performance,” commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. “While the economic outlook remains uncertain, the Company is well positioned with strong asset quality and liquidity positions, reflecting a relatively low risk profile.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's third quarter 2022 net interest income decreased $253 thousand, or 2.86%, to $8.59 million as compared with $8.84 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loan interest income, excluding PPP income, increased $45 thousand, or 0.65%, to $6.96 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $6.91 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest and fee income related to PPP loans decreased $292 thousand to $52 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $344 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.   PPP loans have been fully forgiven in the third quarter 2022.

The Company's net interest margin increased by 20 basis points (bps), or 6.03%, to 3.46% when compared to 3.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the Company’s mix of average interest earning assets as cash was deployed into higher yielding loans and leases and investment securities. Interest expense increased $173 thousand, or 34.93%, to $669 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $496 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in average balances of interest-bearing deposits and interest expense associated with the cap corridor. Interest expense includes $169 thousand of interest expense associated with subordinated debt recognized in each period.

Provision for Loan Losses

Stable credit quality resulted in no loan loss provision in the quarters ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense increased $525 thousand, or 10.81%, to $5.38 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.85 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase reflects the salary and benefit costs of senior leadership positions filled in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets decreased $12.90 million, or 1.3%, to $994.6 million as compared to $1.01 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $586.8 million as of September 30, 2022, representing a $21.8 million, or 3.9%, increase from the September 30, 2021 outstanding balance of $565.0 million. Excluding the $42.4 million decline in PPP loan balances, loans increased $64.2 million, or 12.3%, at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. The increase includes purchased lease pools with outstanding balances of $45.0 million and a $10 million increase in consumer loan pool balances, along with growth in commercial real estate loan originations, partially offset by declines in construction and residential loans outstanding.

PPP loans outstanding were $0 as of September 30, 2022, compared to $42.4 million at September 30, 2021.

Loan type (dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

% of Total Loans

 

6/30/2022

% of Total Loans

 

9/30/2021

% of Total Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction / land (including farmland)

$

12,403

 

2.1

%

 

$

18,502

 

3.2

%

 

$

25,476

 

4.5

%

Residential 1 to 4 units

 

56,592

 

9.6

%

 

 

57,381

 

9.8

%

 

 

68,438

 

12.1

%

Home equity lines of credit

 

4,909

 

0.8

%

 

 

5,392

 

0.9

%

 

 

7,601

 

1.3

%

Multifamily

 

82,936

 

14.1

%

 

 

76,168

 

13.0

%

 

 

81,268

 

14.4

%

Owner occupied commercial real estate

 

111,097

 

18.9

%

 

 

111,283

 

19.0

%

 

 

80,166

 

14.2

%

Investor commercial real estate

 

188,930

 

32.2

%

 

 

186,448

 

31.8

%

 

 

185,001

 

32.7

%

Commercial and industrial

 

39,804

 

6.8

%

 

 

43,652

 

7.4

%

 

 

40,719

 

7.2

%

Paycheck Protection Program

 

-

 

0.0

%

 

 

    1,986

 

0.3

%

 

 

42,414

 

7.5

%

Leases

 

45,049

 

7.7

%

 

 

34,095

 

5.8

%

 

 

-

 

0.0

%

Consumer

 

30,902

 

5.3

%

 

 

36,372

 

6.2

%

 

 

20,581

 

3.6

%

Other loans

 

14,176

 

2.4

%

 

 

14,784

 

2.6

%

 

 

13,366

 

2.4

%

Total loans

 

586,798

 

100.0

%

 

 

586,063

 

100.0

%

 

 

565,030

 

100.0

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(7,560

)

 

 

 

(8,066

)

 

 

 

(8,830

)

 

Net loans held for investment

$

579,238

 

 

 

$

577,997

 

 

 

$

556,200

 

 

The investment portfolio increased $34.8 million, or 11.7%, to $332.3 million from $297.5 million at September 30, 2021. The unrealized loss associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio increased from $38.2 million at June 30, 2022 to $40.1 million at September 30, 2022 as market yields continued to negatively impact portfolio valuation.

Total deposits were $922.2 million as of September 30, 2022. This represents a $10.5 million, or 1.1% increase from the September 30, 2021 balance of $911.7 million.   Growth in money market balances of $56.5 million drove deposit growth, offset by noninterest bearing balances declining $14.1 million. Noninterest bearing balances comprised 46.0% and 48.1% of total deposit balances at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

% of Total Deposits

 

6/30/22

% of Total Deposits

 

9/30/2021

% of Total Deposits

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

69,258

7.5

%

 

$

62,780

6.8

%

 

$

72,867

8.0

%

Money market

 

308,772

33.5

%

 

 

290,106

31.3

%

 

 

252,257

27.7

%

Savings

 

109,653

11.9

%

 

 

143,215

15.4

%

 

 

135,736

14.9

%

Time

 

10,256

1.1

%

 

 

13,509

1.5

%

 

 

12,422

1.4

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

497,889

54.0

%

 

 

509,609

54.9

%

 

 

473,281

51.9

%

Noninterest-bearing

 

424,312

46.0

%

 

 

418,692

45.1

%

 

 

438,445

48.1

%

Total deposits

$

922,201

100.0

%

 

$

928,301

100.0

%

 

$

911,726

100.0

%

Shareholder’s equity totaled $48.3 million at September 30, 2022, a decline of $30.2 million, or 38.5%, compared to $78.5 million at September 30, 2021. This is reflective of the increase in unrealized losses on the investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income, a component of equity. At September 30, 2022 $72.8 million in bonds are classified as held-to-maturity, approximately 22% of the total investment portfolio. The unrealized losses on these held-to-maturity bonds are captured in AOCI at the transfer date and amortize over the life of the bonds, with interest rate environment changes having no further impact on the unrealized loss position of these bonds.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a cap corridor transaction with a $100 million notional amount designed to hedge a portion of deposit interest expense and to partially mitigate the future investment portfolio valuation impact of increasing interest rates. The corridor qualifies for hedge accounting and is carried at fair value on the balance sheet with changes in fair value flowing through AOCI. The fair value of the hedge increased $1.0 million in the third quarter, positively impacting AOCI, and is carried on the balance sheet at a fair value of $3.1 million at September 30, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Activity

The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program on December 3, 2021 and subsequently has repurchased a total of 181,589 shares to date at a weighted average price of $15.19. Repurchase activity has been suspended through the remainder of 2022.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.04% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.11% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of outstanding loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.56% at September 30, 2021. The Company had $0 and $921 thousand in nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $506 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $10 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Charge-offs were within the purchased consumer loan pools.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022 

6/30/2022 

9/30/2021 

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest

$

409

 

$

145

 

$

146

 

Other nonaccrual loans

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

921

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

409

 

$

145

 

$

1,067

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

1.29

%

 

1.38

%

 

1.56

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

1848.34

%

 

5562.76

%

 

827.55

%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.16

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.04

%

 

0.01

%

 

0.11

%

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had no outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s except per share data)

Assets

 

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Cash and due from banks

 

$

41,842

 

$

35,450

 

$

129,673

 

Investment securities available-for-sale

 

 

259,472

 

 

298,483

 

 

297,456

 

Investment securities held-to-maturity

 

 

72,818

 

 

45,223

 

 

--

 

Loans and leases held for investment

 

 

586,798

 

 

586,063

 

 

565,031

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

 

(7,560

)

 

(8,066

)

 

(8,830

)

Net loans and leases held for investment

 

 

579,238

 

 

577,997

 

 

556,201

 

Other Assets

 

 

41,241

 

 

32,926

 

 

24,186

 

Total assets

 

$

994,611

 

$

990,079

 

$

1,007,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

$

424,312

 

$

418,692

 

$

438,445

 

Interest-bearing accounts

 

 

497,889

 

 

509,609

 

 

473,281

 

Total deposits

 

 

922,201

 

 

928,301

 

 

911,726

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

14,719

 

 

14,701

 

 

14,644

 

Other borrowings

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

Other liabilities

 

 

9,415

 

 

8,386

 

 

2,665

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

48,276

 

 

38,691

 

 

78,481

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

994,611

 

$

990,079

 

$

1,007,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding

 

 

5,476,092

 

 

5,467,966

 

 

5,587,878

 

Earnings per share basic

 

$

0.49

 

$

0.46

 

$

0.40

 

Earnings per share diluted

 

$

0.48

 

$

0.45

 

$

0.40

 

Nominal and tangible book value per share

 

$

8.82

 

$

7.08

 

$

14.04

 


 

Three Months Ended

Operating Results Data

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Interest and dividend income

 

 

 

Loans

$

7,011

$

7,258

$

7,121

Investment securities

 

2,055

 

2,038

 

1,000

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

62

 

59

 

60

Other income

 

126

 

56

 

29

Total interest and dividend income

 

9,254

 

9,411

 

8,210

Interest expense

 

669

 

573

 

495

Net interest income

 

8,585

 

8,838

 

7,715

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

-

 

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

8,585

 

8,838

 

7,715

Noninterest income

 

446

 

290

 

294

Noninterest expenses

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits expense

 

3,243

 

3,457

 

2,737

Occupancy expense

 

451

 

463

 

422

Data and item processing

 

279

 

265

 

288

Furniture and equipment

 

127

 

150

 

119

Professional services

 

168

 

114

 

148

Other

 

1,109

 

1,201

 

1,138

Total noninterest expenses

 

5,377

 

5,650

 

4,852

Income before provision for income taxes

 

3,654

 

3,478

 

3,157

Provision for income taxes

 

992

 

958

 

901

Net income

$

2,662

$

2,520

$

2,256


 

Three Months Ended

 

Selected Average Balances

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Gross loans

$

594,624

 

$

593,990

 

$

588,133

 

Investment securities

 

352,564

 

 

373,853

 

 

279,122

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

4,058

 

 

4,024

 

 

3,948

 

Other interest earning assets

 

34,162

 

 

31,158

 

 

80,909

 

Total interest earning assets

 

985,408

 

 

1,003,025

 

 

952,112

 

Total assets

 

1,018,730

 

 

1,027,269

 

 

977,147

 

Interest-bearing checking accounts

 

65,171

 

 

64,988

 

 

64,009

 

Money market

 

303,802

 

 

278,646

 

 

232,979

 

Savings

 

126,511

 

 

149,930

 

 

134,724

 

Time deposits

 

12,376

 

 

12,350

 

 

13,534

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

507,860

 

 

505,914

 

 

445,246

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

423,166

 

 

427,351

 

 

433,518

 

Total deposits

 

931,026

 

 

933,265

 

 

878,764

 

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

 

15,055

 

 

17,546

 

 

14,646

 

Shareholders' equity

$

         64,227

 

$

68,227

 

$

78,624

 

 

 

 

 


                                                                                                             Three Months Ended

Selected Financial Ratios

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Return on average total assets

 

1.04

%

 

0.98

%

 

0.92

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

16.44

%

 

14.82

%

 

11.35

%

Net interest margin

 

3.46

%

 

3.58

%

 

3.26

%

Net interest income to average total assets

 

3.34

%

 

3.56

%

 

3.13

%

Efficiency ratio

 

59.54

%

 

61.89

%

 

60.58

%


 

Nine Months Ended

Operating Results Data

9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Interest and dividend income

 

 

Loans

$

21,165

$

20,698

Investment securities

 

5,650

 

2,205

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

179

 

169

Other income

 

195

 

47

Total interest and dividend income

 

27,188

 

23,119

Interest expense

 

1,772

 

1,033

Net interest income

 

25,417

 

22,086

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

25,417

 

22,086

Noninterest income

 

1,054

 

675

Noninterest expenses

 

 

Salaries and benefits expense

 

10,144

 

9,103

Occupancy expense

 

1,348

 

1,230

Data and item processing

 

807

 

803

Furniture and equipment

 

417

 

349

Professional services

 

451

 

488

Other

 

3,324

 

2,782

Total noninterest expenses

 

16,492

 

14,755

Income before provision for income taxes

 

9,979

 

8,006

Provision for income taxes

 

2,705

 

2,263

Net income

$

7,274

$

5,743


 

Nine Months Ended

Selected Average Balances

9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Gross loans

$

586,294

$

607,673

Investment securities

 

362,879

 

202,569

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

4,011

 

3,773

Other interest earning assets

 

36,790

 

52,335

Total interest earning assets

 

989,974

 

866,350

Total assets

 

1,014,291

 

891,336

 

 

 

Interest bearing checking accounts

 

65,302

 

60,931

Money market

 

268,143

 

197,320

Savings

 

145,024

 

128,742

Time deposits

 

12,102

 

14,163

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

490,571

 

401,156

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

429,581

 

401,407

Total deposits

 

920,152

 

802,563

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

 

15,758

 

7,131

Shareholders' equity

$

70,808

$

76,552


                                   

                                                                           

Nine Months Ended

Selected Financial Ratios

9/30/2022

9/30/2021

Return on average total assets

0.96

%

0.86

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.74

%

10.03

%

Net interest margin

3.43

%

3.44

%

Net interest income to average total assets

3.35

%

3.31

%

Efficiency ratio

62.30

%

64.82

%

 

 

 


Regulatory Capital and Ratios

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021

Common equity tier 1 capital

$

100,148

 

$

97,226

 

$

78,702

 

Tier 1 regulatory capital

$

100,148

 

$

97,226

 

$

78,702

 

Total regulatory capital

$

107,855

 

$

105,418

 

$

86,122

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

10.22

%

 

9.62

%

 

8.07

%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

14.44

%

 

13.27

%

 

13.30

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

14.44

%

 

13.27

%

 

13.30

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

15.55

%

 

14.39

%

 

14.55

%

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Samuel D. Jimenez

 

Danelle Thomsen

Chief Executive Officer

 

Chief Financial Officer

831.264.4057 office

 

831-264-4014 office

Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com

 

Danelle.Thomsen@1stCapitalBank.com



