Do 1Spatial's (LON:SPA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in 1Spatial (LON:SPA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

1Spatial's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that 1Spatial grew its EPS from UK£0.0016 to UK£0.0096, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of 1Spatial shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 1.5% to 4.2% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

1Spatial isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£52m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are 1Spatial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did 1Spatial insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£44k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Claire Milverton-Clark for UK£20k worth of shares, at about UK£0.45 per share.

Should You Add 1Spatial To Your Watchlist?

1Spatial's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of 1Spatial to your watchlist won't go amiss. Even so, be aware that 1Spatial is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

