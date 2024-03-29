$1M Worth of Jewels Stolen After Robbers Cut 'Gaping' Hole Through Adjacent Store's Wall

The Toms River Police Department reports the burglary occurred at Ocean County Mall between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning

A New Jersey jewelry store was robbed of approximately $1 million in jewelry after suspects broke in by cutting a hole in an adjacent wall of an empty store, per a Toms River Police Department press release.

Authorities report that the burglary of Venzio Jewelers in Ocean County Mall occurred overnight, between Wednesday around 8 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m.

Around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, Venzio Jewelers reported to the authorities that there had been a robbery. The suspect(s) cut a hole in the wall of an adjacent, empty store, providing access to the jeweler's back office.

Along with cutting a hole in the adjoining wall, Venzio Jewelers' phones and cables were also cut. Toms River Police Department also reported that the retailer’s large safe was opened by a torch.

The suspect(s) then stole $1 million worth of merchandise, police said. Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little said he believes nothing from the floor displays was stolen, per News 12 Brooklyn.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Division evaluated the scene on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Michael MacDonald at 732-349-0150 X1366 or Detective Jennifer Grob at 732-349-0150 X1319.

Representatives for the Toms River Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Friday.

