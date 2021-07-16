$1M sewage booster station being looked at for Walkerton's East Ridge Business Park

BROCKTON – The municipality is looking at the possibility of building a sewage booster station to service the East Ridge Business Park expansion.

The booster station would cost $1 million, said Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody.

Frank Vanderloo of B. M. Ross and Associates Ltd. was one of four delegations (plus 17 reports and a committee of adjustment meeting) on the agenda of Tuesday evening’s council meeting.

The East Ridge Business Park expansion is considered a significant project for the municipality, and one of considerable interest to developers. This has resulted in the need for the municipality to re-examine how servicing plans for the business park expansion will proceed.

Present plans are to phase in development beginning as early as this fall.

“There’ll be a massive decision to be made regarding servicing options,” said Peabody.

The situation isn’t a new one for Brockton. Walkerton’s location in a valley means expanding to the hills surrounding the town come with an added cost for providing services.

And Walkerton is growing. Peabody noted the construction value on building permits issued thus far in 2021 is $25 million, compared to about $30 million for the entire year in 2020.

It’s a busy time for Brockton, with the season’s opening of downtown Cargill on Thursday, and the official downtown Walkerton reopening on Friday as the province moves to step three of its reopening plan.

Peabody remains concerned about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce.

“The good news is the cases have dropped to 70 per 100,000 population,” the mayor said.

But the presence of the Delta variant is a real concern, he added, noting Australia was forced into a strict lockdown in an effort to control its spread.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times