$1M Scratch-Off Lottery Winner Retires Immediately: 'I Don’t Have to Wait!'

The winner said he “had a good gut feeling” about the ticket as soon as he saw it, lottery officials shared

illinois lottery Mr. M receives his check for $1 million

A Chicago man called it a career immediately after learning he won $1 million on a scratch ticket ahead of the holidays.

The 68-year-old industrial mechanic recently purchased the winning $10 ticket at Harlem Food and Liquors in Harwood Heights, according to Illinois lottery officials.

The man, whom lottery officials call “Mr. M,” said he “had a good gut feeling” about the ticket as soon as he saw it.

“I chose to take a chance and buy it, and boy, am I glad I did,” he added.

Kaushik Patel, who works at Harlem Food and Liquors, said Mr. M is a regular customer at the store and “actually bought the very last 50X Payout ticket in our machine.”

“He then came back the next day and said ‘Hey buddy, I got a million dollar win from you!’ He was so happy, and smiling so big – it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” Patel said.

Immediately after his big win, Mr. M decided to retire, lottery officials shared. “I was going to retire next year - but now I don’t have to wait!” he told lottery officials. “It’s time I focus on what really matters — my family.”

In addition to his early retirement, Mr. M plans to use his winnings to move closer to his children and “be more present in their lives.” He also looks forward to spoiling his grandchildren.

"I'm going to buy a condo near my kids, and trade in my car for a pick-up truck to help out my daughter who is always paying delivery fees for things,” Mr. M said. “I can now be her delivery man, and I won’t charge her a penny.”

This is at least the second time a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million has been sold at Harlem Food and Liquors, according to lottery officials. A $1 million winning ticket was sold at the store in September 2022, as well.

Harlem Food and Liquors received a $10,000 bonus for selling Mr. M his winning ticket.



