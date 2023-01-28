1A Division I WIC girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores

The 1A Division I WIC girls basketball tournament determines the Boise, Idaho, league’s spots at the 1A Division I state tournament.

The tournament’s top two teams automatically go to state. The third-place team goes to a play-in game.

All teams are seeded at state via their MaxPreps rankings, not their district finish.

Check back here throughout the tournament for all the latest scores and updates.

