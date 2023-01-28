1A Division I WIC girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores
The 1A Division I WIC girls basketball tournament determines the Boise, Idaho, league’s spots at the 1A Division I state tournament.
The tournament’s top two teams automatically go to state. The third-place team goes to a play-in game.
All teams are seeded at state via their MaxPreps rankings, not their district finish.
Check back here throughout the tournament for all the latest scores and updates.
Can’t see the below bracket on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.