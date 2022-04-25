1997 Porsche 911 Is The Perfect ‘90s German Sports Car

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

1990s European car enthusiasts will understand the beauty of this German sports car.

Porsche is a brand best known for its incredible dedication to providing its customers with the best driving experience money can buy. Famous for its lineup of rear-engine sports cars, Porsche has a reputation for being the top of the line in German automotive design and engineering. The model mostly responsible for this incredible recognition is the 911 which initially debuted in the 1960s and continues to be a staple in the European performance car industry. This particular example gives you the best of old and new technology wrapped in a '90s German sports car. If you are a car enthusiast passionate about feeling connected to your vehicle, you need this car. So what makes this particular vehicle so unique?

This incredible 1997 Porsche 911 is powered by a potent 3.6-liter M64 flat-six engine, becoming an iconic powerhouse within the German automotive enthusiast community. While the power of this legendary block is quite evident, the engine was rated at a genuinely impressive 282 horsepower and 250 ft/lbs of torque from the factory. All of that power is transferred through a four-speed Tiptronic automatic transaxle, which is desirable for this model. The gearbox allows for quick acceleration and bountiful power transfer and lets you enjoy some low-speed cruising.

Of course, one of the main attractions for most Porsche fans is the exterior featured in excellent condition with this sports car. It's almost unbelievable that this car is well over 20 years old. Even the interior, which you might imagine would be in rough shape, has been kept free of cracking, significant leatherwear, and carpet staining. Generally, this is a unique sports car regardless of its name, but when you consider it is one of the most desirable performance vehicles in the world, it's that much better. That's why you should consider purchasing this 1997 Porsche 911.

