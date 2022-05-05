1993 Land Rover Defender 90 Is A Performance Luxury SUV To Be Feared

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is one of the UK’s best Utility vehicles and now it could be yours.

While much of the world is filled with concrete jungles of cities with well-cared for and minor roads, sometimes it is necessary to get your hands a little dirty. Whether this means that you need to tow/haul something big, transverse rough terrain daily, or simply enjoy offroading, a particular type of vehicle was pretty much made for that sort of thing. These incredible automobiles merge the best of the car and truck worlds with immense power, high ride height, and all of the comfort and performance of a sports car. You probably know already where we're going with this, but these vehicles are called SUVs if you haven't caught on yet. If you happen to be in the market for a particularly capable, luxurious, and versatile sports utility vehicle, this Land Rover might be for you.

Spinning the massive BF Goodrich all-terrain tires that accompany each wheel of this vintage luxury SUV is something offroading fans will be pretty pleased to hear. While gas-powered engines are well-known for making lots of horsepowers, the torque games are all but dominated by diesel. That's why this vehicle is powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine capable of putting more than enough power to traverse even the steepest of hills with ease. Hardcore fans of trucks and SUVs understand that it matters more how much work your engine can do rather than simply how quickly it can do. For this simple reason, the truck wouldn't be complete without this powerhouse serving as the heart of its adventures.

Performance and utility are all well and good, but it certainly isn't the only thing focused on by this 1993 Land Rover Defender 90. A Major selling point for these vehicles is their rarity, high-class style, and a unique luxury. It's hard to find a car more capable of providing an emotional driving experience while still retaining the same comfort level. Even with a manual transmission, the driver is made to feel completely safe and nestled in the confines of one of Britain's most desirable luxury cars. Anyone with a passion for high-speed fun, comfort, and luxury should consider purchasing this emulate Land Rover.


This car has been consigned to the 7th Annual Salt Lake City Classic Car Auction hosted by the Classic Car Auction Group. The auction is Saturday, May 14 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah. To consign your car and/or to register to bid on this and other cars in the auction go here.

