1991 FW-14 Is An F1 Racing Champion

Many of us enthusiasts grew up watching racing and dreaming of someday participating in the F1 series as a red-blooded open-wheel driver. Racers like Juan Manuel Fangio and Alberto Ascari inspired us all with their dedication to the sport in the 1950s, which is still talked about today. Rather than allowing thoughts of pessimism or negativity to cloud their minds, these legends pushed the odds of what human beings were capable of to come out on top. Nowadays, you might have the same opportunity to own your very own piece of F1 history and pave your way to racing on a track in a track-bred race car. So you should consider this high horsepower stallion for your next dream automobile.

This 1991 Williams FW14 is a wild racing vehicle with a taste for competition as it was once owned by the famed Nigel Mansell. Mansell's legendary racing driver shocked the world in the late '80s and early '90s with his dedication to the Williams racing team after leaving Ferrari. Shortly after, Nigel drove this vehicle across the finish line in the 1991 F1 season, eventually racking up five total victories. A short read into this car's history tells you that it doesn't mess around for high-performance competition. However, we'd still like to know what powers this insane beast.

Answering that question is a roaring 3.5-liter V10 engine capable of pushing out over 700 horsepower to the rear wheels. Transferring all of that power is a six-speed sequential semi-automatic gearbox that allows the drivers optimal control over their car while still providing quick shifting. Vehicles like this should be significantly respected, both for their power and incredible engineering, making them what they are today. If that sounds like something you can get on board with, this is the perfect car for you.

