These 1990s vehicles are hot on the collectible car market

Sorry if this makes you feel old, but some cars from the 1990s are now considered classics.

Want proof? Look no further than the collectible car market, where interest in certain ‘90s vehicles is soaring.

Don’t get too excited quite yet. That old Ford Taurus gathering dust in your garage isn’t worth much. Neither is the Chevrolet Corsica rusting in the driveway.

But the Cadillac Eldorado, Toyota Supra and Lincoln Town Car you’ve been holding onto just might be worth something.

Chalk it up to nostalgic millennials, who are interested in the cars they grew up around, as well as older buyers looking for a more affordable classic ride than the hot-rods from the 1950s and 1960s, said John Wiley, manager of valuation analytics for classic car insurer Hagerty.

Lucid Motors reveals Lucid Air: Luxury electric car with 517-mile range is aimed at Tesla

Redesigned S-Class revealed: Mercedes overhauls luxury car, adding augmented reality windshield, 'evasive steering'

There’s another practical benefit: In many states, cars from the ‘90s can now get collector car license plates, which come with driving restrictions but typically cost much less than regular vehicle registration fees. Plus, collector cars can be privately imported from foreign markets once it’s been 25 years since their introduction, expanding the range of classic cars that people can own.

Another reason? There were notable powertrain and durability improvements from the 1980s to the 1990s, meaning the cars are often still driveable.

“They often have better performance and there are other good features about them, but they’re still reasonably reliable," Wiley said.

Another thing that Wiley believes is attractive to collectors: 1990s vehicles don’t have modern, and often faulty, infotainment systems.

“You don’t have to worry about the connectivity of your car. I think people appreciate that sometimes,” he said.

This list of 12 of the hottest collectible cars from the 1990s, which was provided to USA TODAY exclusively by Hagerty, is based on year-over-year increases in insurance quote requests (which the company considers to be a concrete indicator of rising interest):

The 1991 Mazda Miata convertible. More

1990-1998 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Increase in insurance quotes: 18%

Average value in good condition: $7,000

This convertible is a perennial favorite.

“When it was launched in ’89, it really changed the game,” Wiley said. “Since then it’s become the solution to every car enthusiast’s needs and a large part of that is that it’s been affordable. But it’s becoming more valuable.”

When it comes to valuation, the model year doesn’t matter as much as the condition of the car, like with most vehicles from this era, Wiley said.

1990-1993 Chevrolet 454 SS pickup

Increase in insurance quotes: 39%

Average value in good condition: $15,000

This two-wheel-drive pickup has a big engine – 454 cubic inches, as you might've guessed – in a small body. It appears to be riding the wave of America’s pickup love affair.

“It’s a pretty fun, no-frills-enjoyment truck,” Wiley said.

1990-1997 Lincoln Town Car

Increase in insurance quotes: 17%

Average value in good condition: $5,000

Long known as a luxury car used to ferry business people from place to place, this discontinued nameplate is making a comeback on the collector market.

“It’s still a big luxury car that’s rear-wheel drive and has a big V8 engine, so that’s appealing to the right people,” Wiley said.

1990-1994 Porsche 911

Increase in insurance quotes: 10%

Average value in good condition: $81,000

The Porsche 911 is a mainstay on any list of popular collector cars. but this one is particularly notable since it’s “one of the rarest 911s out there,” Wiley said.

Known also to Porsche fans as the 964, “values of this have actually been going up pretty consistently the last several years,” Wiley said.

Story continues