199 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as hospitalizations drop

VICTORIA — The provincial Health Ministry says there have been six more deaths related to COVID-19 in British Columbia as of Friday.

It brings the death toll to 2,966 since the pandemic began.

B.C. reported 290 hospitalizations, a slight drop from Thursday when there were 298 people in hospital.

There are 46 people in intensive care.

The government says more than 4.3 million people aged five and older in the province have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are seven health-care facilities with ongoing outbreaks, including Surrey Memorial Hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.

