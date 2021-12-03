1987 Porsche 959 Boasts Crazy Performance For A New Owner

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This crazy Porsche vehicle is a race-inspired rear-engine stallion.

Porsche is one of those insanely iconic car companies whose main objective has always been providing their customers with a fun, fast, high-performance driving experience. They've managed to pull this off quite well by creating cars that have a heavy focus on high horsepower, excellent handling, and an exterior style that couldn't be beaten. In particular, the 911, 924, and 956 have all been heralded as some of the German car manufacturer's most popular models due to their unique style and remarkable performance threshold. Of course, who could forget the iconic Porsche headlights that give these cars an exciting style? Even slant-nose models are instantly recognizable as Porsche for their front fascia and design language.

This particular vehicle is no exception to that rule as it boasts many of the same styling cues that made the vehicles above so famous. Powering this insane 1987 Porsche 959 is a potent 2.8-liter flat-six engine that sits behind the rear axle of this incredible machine. Swinging through corners with the help of a six-speed manual and a different Porsche suspension system is tons of fun with this ridiculous racing-inspired vehicle. This sleek red sports car makes driving something to look forward to in everyday life as it allows you to accelerate, corner, and show off as far as your skill level can reach.

The interior is beautifully crafted to be highly driver-focused to keep you giggling in your seat as you rev up to over 7,000 rpm. Without much trouble, the car can go from 0-60 mph in just 3.2-seconds which is a ridiculous number, even for today's standard. The quarter-mile is accomplished at 116 mph and just 12 seconds flat. This fantastic car is now looking for a new owner to push the limits of the Porsche's performance on both the track and road. Will it be you?

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.