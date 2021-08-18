1981 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade Is A Vintage SUV Dream Machine

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is the kind of Jeep any Jeep collector would love to bring home!

The CJ-7 Jeep replaced the long wheelbase CJ-6, a low-production Jeep, in 1976. The shorter wheelbase meant that the CJ-7 was naturally going to be a better player off-road, but it was also developed to be a Jeep with more widespread appeal than the CJ-6. This generation Jeep was designed with a more driver-friendly approach than prior generation.

Meant to be a more civilized version of the CJ-5, the CJ-7 was designed with a 10-inch stretch over the CJ-5 wheelbase, as well as larger door openings. The more unified styling of the CJ-7 are also very evident in that the style was more unified and it was made to be more ‘urban friendly’ than ever before.

This example features a 258 cid inline six-cylinder engine that puts out 110-horsepower, and is backed by a T-18 four-speed manual transmission. It has 4WD, power front disc brakes, and leaf spring suspension.

Ad highlights:

• Equipped with both soft top and bikini top

• Straight six engine with four-speed transmission

• 15" Mickey Thompson rims

• Four-wheel drive for off-road fun

Being auctioned by Worldwide Auctioneers, this Jeep CJ-7 has been well cared for and sports a stunning black paint and graphics. It rolls on a set of 15-inch Mickey Thompson wheels, wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler rubber. Doetcsh Tech shocks improve the ride quality, and a modern JVC stereo will keep you singing along. See more here.

Please email Charlie Kuhn with questions or to consign for the Auburn Fall Sale at chasjkuhn@sbcglobal.net

