1979 Chevy Camaro Shows Itself After Decade Of Sitting

Most people wouldn't expect this old muscle car to be this spry.

The second-gen Chevrolet Camaro is one of the most iconic cars of the 1970s as it, along with the Firebird from Pontiac at the time, was pretty much one of the only Pony cars that kept its good looks throughout the years. Take this one, for example, a pretty great-looking example from the year 1979. Sure, it's a little rough around the edges and nobody argues against that. However, that's only because it's been sitting quietly for the last 10 years awaiting the day it would receive a full restoration. Finally, that day has come and it was even more spectacular than you might have imagined.

Pulling the old clunker out of the barn, you can see across the body a hefty accumulation of dust and grime over the years. This is something that everybody runs into when operating with abandoned classic cars but this vehicle wasn't exactly abandoned. To even be able to purchase this Camaro, Dylan McCool had to agree that he was going to restore the Camaro to be a beautiful daily driver unlike any other. That's why it's so heartwarming to see the Camaro still capable of firing up even after all those years.

Granted, it took a little work but the car eventually got to show us all a little bit of what made the second-gen Camaro so iconic when it first hit the automotive Market in 1970. Nine years after the first second-gen example was produced this vehicle still gives off the exact energy you would have expected from a true classic Pony car. All of this is topped off by the fact that it got to do some burnouts after the buyer was done inspecting the vehicle and had attached the gas tank to the front. This is to say that you really shouldn't sleep on an awesome second-generation Camaro even if it's been kept away from the world for a full decade because it might just impress you.

