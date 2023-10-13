1978 Vauxhall VX 2300 GLS, one of only two left

The VX 2300 GLS came with four headlights, front fog lamps, metallic paint and a vinyl roof – to appeal to provincial sybarites

Chris Pearson’s metallic blue VX 2300 GLS embodies a lost realm of executive aspirations. Anyone who owned, or whose company assigned, a Vauxhall with West of England cloth headlining moved in exalted circles. They would never again lack for luncheon vouchers. This VX 2300 GLS is also a reminder of Vauxhall’s last, independently designed large saloons from that era.

The VX was an update of the Victor/Ventora FE, which made its bow in early 1972. Vauxhall described the range as the “Transcontinental”, but their size meant they seemed awkwardly positioned midway between the Cortina Mk III and the Ford Granada. The magazine Car was notably underwhelmed: “The new Vauxhalls are good when compared with the cars they superseded, but turn grey and uninteresting when seen in the light of their international competitors.”

Behind the scenes, a succession of corporate upheavals meant that Vauxhall was losing much of its design autonomy. Its US parent company General Motors decreed that modified Opels represented its future, with the Chevette and the Cavalier of 1975 being the first stages of this development. During that year, Vauxhall extensively revised the FE as the VX, launched on January 9 1976 at the Brussels Motor Show.

The VX's comfortable cabin came with power-assisted steering and “bold, ribbed velour upholstery”

A new grille was the most apparent change, but the VX also featured a more comfortable cabin, as well as modified engines, suspension and rear axle. Vauxhall also dispensed with the Victor name after more than 18 years; a sure sign that the updated model was targeting a new era of business executives who favoured gold digital watches and Peter Bowles moustaches.

The original FE flagship was the 3.3-litre Ventora, which became increasingly uncompetitive after the 1973 fuel crisis. The VX 2300 GLS was more economical and had a list of equipment to appeal to provincial sybarites. Not only did it boast power-assisted steering, four headlights, front fog lamps, metallic paint and a vinyl roof, but there was also pile carpet, “bold, ribbed velour upholstery” and “Continental armrests”.

But Car was still unimpressed. Its report found the VX “ten years out of date, uninspiring to look at or drive – and the one to buy if you want to carry five people, sit on really comfortable seats, and ride on waves in preference to ripples.” Motor was more positive, finding it a “worthy member of a now very competitive range”.

The more powerful slant-four engine ended up being “a bit of a peach”

In late 1977, the GLS gained tinted glass and a push-button radio. Compared with £4,391 for the less opulent Granada Mk II 2.3L, the ultimate VX seemed to represent excellent value at £4,564, But it had only four cylinders; The Telegraph noted with the Ventora’s demise, “It will be the first time in more than 40 years that Vauxhall has not had a six-cylinder model in the range.”

Vauxhall eventually replaced the VX with the Carlton, a modified version of the Opel Rekord E, in 1978. Just 25,185 examples departed the Luton factory and, at the end of production, £1,000 dealer discounts were not unknown. This was not entirely the end of the VX as it enjoyed a long second career in India. Vauxhall sold the design to Hindustan Motors for £1.5 million, and they built the VX as the Contessa from 1984 until 2002.

Today, YYD 440S is a great example of a model launched too late. Had it debuted in 1972, the FE range might have enjoyed more success. Keith Adams, the motoring historian, wrote that the VX “looks great in retrospect and, in later models at least, its upgraded and more powerful slant-four engine ended up being a bit of a peach.” And who could resist the “clean, authoritative styling?”

