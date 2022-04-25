1977 Jeep CJ5 Races Hellcat And GT500

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

For as long as most of us can remember, Jeep has been an important name in the custom automobile community because of its easy modification ability and reliability. However, it's far more common to see them on a dirt or mountain trail than at a show or race track. So we guess this guy wanted to prove us wrong as he took his 1977 Jeep CJ-5 to the drag strip and turned it into a Hellcat killing machine. This sporty utility vehicle was likely never meant to go more than 100 miles per hour, and now it's laying downtimes at the dragstrip, which are downright jaw-dropping.

The found footage of the racing shows a wild little Jeep running speeds of over 120 miles per hour on a quarter-mile track. Already, this is an impressive feat as these vehicles are anything but aerodynamically gifted. However, the owner of this SUV has put a lot of work into making a wicked-fast dragster. Some more apparent modifications include the massive drag tires that barely hang onto dear life when the driver mashes the gas. In fact, the Jeep has so much power that it lifts the front end into a full wheelie when traction is good. So what is under the hood of this tire burning, Fuel-burning, wheelie machine?

Powering this tiny Jeep is a massive 400 ci small-block V8 engine that utilizes a Nitrous Express system to make more than enough power to smoke a factory modern muscle car. If you need proof of that, you only need to look at its race against an Audi RS3, which ran an excellent 10.99 second quarter-mile time. All of that German engineering and "refined performance" wasn't nearly enough to defeat the mighty CJ-5 as it crossed the finish line in just 9.91 seconds. This is a super exciting car that deserves every bit of attention it can get, and after that performance, it'll be getting a lot.

