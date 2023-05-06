The 1975's Matty Healy Spotted at Taylor Swift's Nashville Eras Show amid Romance Rumors

On Friday night, the musician was snapped by concertgoers watching Swift perform at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee

Fresh off his own tour, The 1975's Matty Healy has been spotted catching another show: Taylor Swift's first Nashville Eras stop.

Fans started buzzing online earlier this week after The Sun reported Wednesday that the musicians are dating. On Friday night, Healy, 34, was snapped by concertgoers watching Swift, 33, perform at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

Reps for Swift and The 1975 did not immediately return requests for comment.

The two were rumored to have dated in 2014, though Healy has previously denied that was the case. Swift and Healy have been friends for years and share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.

The dating rumors come weeks after PEOPLE confirmed Swift's breakup from actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating, with sources saying they split a few weeks beforehand. Swift has been traveling the country for her Eras tour since mid-March.

Shortly after news broke of the split, a source close to the Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends actor told PEOPLE it was caused by "differences in their personalities."

Meanwhile, Healy previously dated artist FKA twigs for close to three years, splitting in early 2022, as well as model Gabriella Brooks from 2015-2019. His band wrapped the Australian and Asian leg of their tour in support of their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, on Thursday in Manila.

In January, Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena. Swift shocked the crowd by walking onstage during a break in the set to perform the lead single from her Midnights album, as well as a cover of The 1975's "The City."

Last November, Healy revealed that he and his bandmates collaborated with Swift on material for her latest album Midnights, but that whatever they created didn't make the cut.

"We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," the musician said in an interview with KROQ's Klein/Ally Show for Audacy's DTS Sound Space.

David M. Benett/Getty Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift, Nick Grimshaw and Matty Healy in 2015

After the crowd booed Healy's revelation, the "Happiness" singer was quick to defend Swift, telling them "that's not how it works." "It was for reasons that are not to be criticized," he added. "She's amazing."

