The 1975 close Reading Festival

Matty Healy of The 1975 during the band's performance on Sunday

The 1975 closed Reading Festival after replacing Rage Against the Machine.

The band stepped in at two weeks' notice and took to the main stage on Sunday evening for the final day of the festival at the ground in Richfield Avenue.

Thousands of people flocked to Reading over the past few days to attend this year's event.

Ed Sheeran surprised fans on Saturday as he unexpectedly joined Bring Me the Horizon.

Gates opened on Wednesday and artists took to the stage on Friday evening.

Rage Against The Machine were set to close the festival but they pulled out due to a medical issue involving their frontman.

The 1975, made up of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald, closed the festival instead, in what was only their their second live performance in the UK since 2020.

Cassyette, Krept and Konan, Madison Beer, Artic Monkeys and Halsey were also among those performing.

Leeds Festival, run by Reading Festival organiser Festival Republic, also came to a close on Sunday.

ArrDee was among those performing this year

