1974 Corvette Driver Critically Injured In Tree Crash

An unnamed 25-year-old man was driving a 1974 Chevrolet Corvette near Alpena, Michigan on the evening of August 25 when he lost control, crashing into some trees. That collision left the driver pinned inside, so emergency responders had to extricate him. The man is now in critical condition, a stark reminder of staying within your limits as a driver.

According to police, the C3 Corvette driver was traveling over the speed limit, although they didn’t provide an estimate of his speed to local reporters. What they do know is as the man lost control of the sports far, it sped across the center line in the road, then veered onto the shoulder, continuing until it struck the trees, then came to rest in a nearby ditch.

Not shockingly, the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. While it hasn’t been said by law enforcement or anyone else, the insinuation is that had he been, the man might not have been seriously injured. The driver was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to another hospital’s trauma center, before finally being transferred to yet another hospital.

Photos of the accident show a tree resting on the little red Corvette. There’s no indication crews had to chop through the body, but the T-tops are missing, so that might have made removing the critically-injured driver easier.

According to police, there’s zero evidence the man was intoxicated at the time of the crash. We hope he pulls through, just like we hope this is a reminder that we all need to be smart while behind the wheel of our vehicles. That’s especially true if you have something high-powered, which can be an incredible amount of fun but also can result in worse accident than something milder.

Source: ABC 12

