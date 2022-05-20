1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 One Year Only Car Barn Find

It's been sitting for 40 years...

We all love a good barn find now and then, which is why YouTube is such an excellent platform for car enthusiasts. You can find some genuinely wild stuff on the internet, including supercars, racers, and vintage muscle cars, just to name a few. Undoubtedly, dedicated YouTubers such as Auto Archeology, the founder of this subject, have discovered some of the world's most fantastic cars in various states of disarray. However, this particular car is a wildly iconic vehicle that could possibly be one of the rarest Mustangs ever made as it was only produced for one year. So what is this excellent pony car worthy of its iconic name?

This is a 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351, sitting under a tarp for nearly 40 years due to significant engine malfunctions. It is highly apparent from the exterior that the body had obviously built up a thick layer of dirt and grime. Much of the vehicle, contrary to our expectations, has been kept in pretty good shape due to the indoor storage. According to the owner, the last time this vehicle was registered was the early 1990s which would mean that the car hasn't been driven around for more than four decades. Even the odometer didn't get to see much use as the car only has about 46,175 miles which you can find within the car's good condition interior.

Under the hood is a powerful 351 cubic inch V8 engine which would have been capable of beating any other Mustang on the road. Perhaps the 427s and Shelby models would have been good competitors, but this vehicle was still insanely fast. All of that power was sent through a four-speed manual transmission which was standard for this beast. For whatever reason, Ford only made this car for one year, with this engine incredibly rare. The last time this vehicle was running was apparently in 1976, but it was recently sold to someone who finally got it back in working order. So finally, this car may see the road again with a fellow enthusiast behind the wheel after 40 years of sitting.

