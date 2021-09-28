1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta Is An Impressive Design By Pininfarina

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

With coachwork by Scaglietti, this classic supercar has less than 30,000 miles and is ready for your collection.

The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 was first seen by the world at the Paris show in 1968. It was introduced as a front-engined road car, and latest in the line of the Ferrari road cars. It was initially known as the 365 GTB/4 and eventually would become known as the Daytona later on. Examples like this 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta refuse to be ignored, and would make any classic Ferrari collector salivate.

Once it went into official production, the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta would be made from a hand-hammered steel and aluminum hood, doors, and trunk. It was given internal bracing to comply with side impact regulations in the United States, and also got steel doors.

Moving the wheels of the 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta is an all alloy, four cam, 4,390 cc V12 engine that puts out 352 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and 318 lbs-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm. Shifting happens through a five-speed manual transmission that feeds into a rear transaxle, and the car has a 50/50 weight distribution.

The suspension is all an independent wishbone design with coil springs, and gets stopping power from power four wheel disc brakes. It features of 0-60 mph in the low 5-second range and has a top speed of 170 mph. You can learn more about this car and how to buy it here.

