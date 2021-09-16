1970 Plymouth Cuda Burns Rubber On The Road

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Here’s some wholesome old school fun…

There are few things which lift your spirits quite like seeing a 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 340 4-speed do some nice donuts on a public road. That’s why we had to share this video which we recently came across, but apparently it has been hiding out on YouTube for almost a decade.

Test your knowledge of the Plymouth ‘Cuda here.

While not absolutely flawless donuts, it’s still fun to watch a man at play with his muscle car. Sure, we wish this had been a Hemi ‘Cuda since it would be roasting rubber far more ferociously, but this is still entertaining enough to see.

From the look of the video quality and what everyone is wearing, this might have been shot in the 90s or maybe the very early 2000s. Of course, there was no YouTube back then since it launched in February of 2005 so sharing such a clip would have been difficult. But someone didn’t tape over it to save the Indy 500 or Super Bowl XXXV, for that we are most grateful.

This was obviously shot in the days before street takeovers spread from California like a cancer to other urban areas. While these people are gathered on the side of the road and the ‘Cuda is admittedly doing something illegal by turning smokey donuts across both lanes of traffic, nobody is blocking off the road for 20 minutes, causing a traffic jam in a busy part of a city while 2 or 3 cars at a time perform donuts and other tricks to wow a crowd of hundreds. This is a much more wholesome version of the fun as one man enjoys his car in front of a modest-sized group, then takes off down the road.

Check out the video for yourself, it’s brief and good, clean fun.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.