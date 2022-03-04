1970 Hemi ‘Cuda Barn Find Will Wow You

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What’s more, it is for sale!

Somewhere in the state of Arkansas a miraculous barn find was discovered. Tucked inside an oversized shed or what some might call a barn on an undisclosed property is a very rare quadruple black 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda. This is the kind of classic American muscle car gearheads of the Mopar persuasion dream about owning. Understandably, for many it’s upsetting seeing such a legend just left to sit, while simultaneously being absolutely mesmerizing.

According to Auto Archeology, which brings us this excellent barn find, the ’70 Hemi ‘Cuda was purchased back in the 1970s in Memphis, Tennessee. Even back then the original engine wasn’t in the car, meaning it’s not numbers-matching and so isn’t worth nearly as much. Still, this thing is a solid discovery.

The ‘Cuda has stayed off public roads since the current owner bought it back in the 70s. In other words, in about half a century this thing has been hidden away. It was originally stored in an actual barn for years, but before that the owner had it in a garage. Now it’s in this storage shed with a giant garage door for easy access, even though it doesn’t get driven.

As a quadruple black car, this Hemi ‘Cuda looks seriously sinister, even in its filthy state. Not only does it have black paint and a black interior, the vinyl top and rubber bumpers are also black. Someone wanted a murdered-out car before that whole trend became super hot, although at least it doesn’t ride on black wheels.

Also tucked in the same storage shed under boxes, a bucket of Tidy Cats litter, and other debris is a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner convertible. Next to it was a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T convertible, also buried under boxes and such. More muscle cars are in other barns on the property.

Auto Archeology has said this 1970 Hemi ‘Cuda is for sale. If you’re interested and able to offer a decent price, contact Billy Harman on Facebook or email him at Billy@toonervillejct.com. Check out the video to get more details about this hot Mopar muscle car.

