1970 Dodge Challenger RT Races 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s grudge match time!

Gearheads love to see two muscle cars which are supposedly evenly-matched line up against each other to prove which one is superior. Rivalries like the one between the 1970 Dodge Challenger RT and 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1 really move us. This is another battle in the endless war of Mopar vs GM for performance supremacy. It’s the source of so many arguments on the internet and sidelong looks at car meets. That’s what the video accompanying this article is all about as these two classic American muscle cars thrown down against one another.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Sure, everyone will have their favorite in this race, unless they’re a Ford fan, but things don’t always play out how you like. That’s especially true when you have two muscle cars which on paper seem to be fairly evenly matched, considering both are racing in the Factory Stock class. The Challenger RT is packing a 440ci V8 with Six Pack for a factory-stated 390-horsepower and a massive 490 lb.-ft. of torque. Meanwhile the COPO Camaro ZL1 has an aluminum 427ci V8 with a factory-stated 430-horsepower and 450 lb.-ft. of torque on tap. Both of these cars are outfitted with a 3-speed automatic transmission, which is disappointing but puts them on the same level. Plus, the Dodge has 4.30 gears versus 4.10 gears in the Chevy, giving the Mopar a slight advantage there.


Since neither one of these classic American muscle cars has been modified heavily, you would expect both to be fairly heavy. However, this factor could be the thing which decides the winner. Thanks to the COPO Camaro ZL1 coming with the all-aluminum engine, it tips the scale at a mere 3,400 lbs. Shockingly, the Challenger RT comes in at 3,571 lbs. Sure, the Chevy has an advantage on that front, but not by as much as you might have thought.

At the end of the day the only way to actually tell which car is faster is to throw down on the track. You get to see that happen in the video, which is pretty entertaining to watch. Enjoy.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Fred VanVleet out of Raptors' elimination game vs. Sixers with left hip strain

    TORONTO — Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet left Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday with an injury. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that VanVleet would not return to the elimination game due to a left hip strain. Toronto trailed the best-of-seven series 3-0 heading into the game. VanVleet missed a total of 13 games with a bruised right knee as the Raptors' regular season wound down. He ave

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold, who won landmark legal battle to compete in Tokyo, hangs up her gloves

    Two-time Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold confirmed on Wednesday she would be leaving the ring. The 34-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native said before the Tokyo Olympic she planned to retire afterward. Now, it's official. "As an athlete I was always so focused on the next big event that many times I didn't even realize how big some of my accomplishments were," Bujold, the 11-time national champion, wrote in a Twitter post. "Now that I am starting to think beyond the boxing ring I am actually abl

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Marc-Andre Fleury plans on returning for at least one more season

    Marc-Andre Fleury still has more left in him.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

    BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining. Canada's Alphonso Davies started for Bayern and earned his fourth Bundesliga title. The 21-year-old was sidelined for nearly three months a

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock