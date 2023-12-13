This 1969 ZL-1 Sweepstakes Ends 12-24- Enter Now and Get 50% More Entries

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You can own this Corvette for practically nothing.

Car enthusiasts have an exciting opportunity to own a piece of American automotive history with the ongoing sweepstakes for a 1969 427 ZL-1 Tribute Daytona Yellow Corvette Coupe. This remarkable car, part of the esteemed Peter Max VH-1 Collection known as The Lost Corvettes, is up for grabs until December 24, offering 50% more entries for those who enter now.

This 1969 Corvette, a tribute to the legendary ZL-1, is a standout in its vibrant Daytona Yellow color, promising to be a showstopper at collector car events or a head-turner on leisurely Sunday drives. The vehicle has been meticulously upgraded, featuring a robust Summit Racing 454 cubic inch engine, fine-tuned to produce an impressive 550 horsepower. This powerhouse is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, harking back to the golden era of 1960s American muscle cars.

The car's pedigree is as remarkable as its performance. It was one of the featured vehicles in The Lost Corvettes Collection, an ensemble of 36 classic Corvettes rescued and restored from the collection of artist Peter Max. The initial winner of this particular car opted for a cash prize, leaving this unique 1969 427 ZL-1 Tribute Corvette Coupe available for this one-of-a-kind sweepstakes.

For classic car enthusiasts and Corvette aficionados, this sweepstakes is not just a chance to win a car but to become a part of automotive history. The blend of classic design, modern performance upgrades, and a rich backstory makes this Corvette more than just a vehicle; it's a testament to American engineering and design prowess.

As the deadline approaches, the excitement and anticipation are mounting. The chance to own such a storied and beautifully restored vehicle is rare, making this sweepstakes a must-enter for anyone passionate about classic cars and the rich legacy of the Corvette. The countdown is on, and the opportunity to win this automotive gem is just an entry away.

