1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is An Insane Mustang Eating Machine

This crazy Camaro makes all other competitors from the time look like slow moving economy cars.

The original first-generation Camaro is an iconic pony car that made waves within the automotive community for being a "small vicious animal that eats Mustangs." Finally, America had a beautifully crafted, cheap, American muscle car powerhouse in a much smaller package than the usual performance models. The Mustang was all well and good, but the Camaro was another beast entirely as it seemed to beat the 'Stang in a ton of tests from the drag strip to the design room. Without a doubt, these cars were some of America's most influential vehicles ever to hit the American sales floor. So what if you're one of the many American automotive enthusiasts who want to get their hands on one of these intense machines?

Under the hood of this glorious bright blue 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is a stunning 302 ci V8 engine, a pretty high-performance engine for the time. That powerhouse could push out a respectable 210 horsepower which was more than enough to blast these vintage rocket ships up to speed in no time. The 210 horsepower may seem like a pretty low number nowadays; the 345 ft/lbs of torque is still pretty impressive for a sports car. All of that torque is sent through the famous Muncie M21 transmission.

The vintage wheels are wrapped in period-correct white-lettered performance tires. Those vintage tires are spun incredibly quickly with the 3.73 gears, which suits the handling focus of this insane Z28. Sporting a set of front disc brakes and coil overs in the vehicle's front, you can tell that this suspension system was made to carve corners. This is contrasted by the leaf spring rear suspension, which is focused mainly on acceleration and speed as it provides excellent grip. This car is a fantastic piece of American automotive history, and it could be yours if you act fast before someone else does.

