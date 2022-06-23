1968 International Harvester Loadstar Cabover Co18000 Is Ready To Work

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This custom work truck could be a stunning new piece of your automotive collection.

We've seen a lot of custom pickup trucks and utility vehicles recently, but they all seem to pale compared to this beastly workhorse. With the sort of power you wouldn't expect from such an old vehicle, a massive V8 engine, and a heavy frame, this truly is the definition of a truck. However, those features can be found in many modern automobiles, so you might be wondering what makes this particular utility vessel such an excellent choice for any enthusiast with a taste for sturdy trucks with high output powertrains. One of the significant reasons lay with what's under the hood of this flatbed from the 1960s, which combines high displacement with forced induction to produce one wild motor. So what insane powerhouse turns the wheels of this vintage industrial truck?

The answer to that question is a massive 7.3-liter Turbodiesel V8 engine which, as some might expect, moves the big truck pretty well. However, despite the 1968 International Harvester Loadstar Cabover Co1800's nameplate, that incredible engine was built for another company known for working with high displacement diesel engines. That brand is the Ford Motor Company, whose innovations in automobile design and engineering have become synonymous with the American dream. We mean that nearly every type of vehicle you could imagine likely has something to do with this brand. So whether you like big trucks, pony cars, or economy cars, Ford has you covered, and it may have even been influenced by International's great engine options.

The frame of this truck has also been shortened significantly, along with receiving a smooth gray. However, fans of this vehicle should be able to tell you that these were not the only modifications that set it apart from others like it. Some of the more apparent upgrades include the custom front bumper, LED lighting, and Alcoa wheels which add to the general look of this truck's exterior. This makes the truck a great choice for anyone passionate about old-school commercial vehicles. Even as a work truck, this International Harvester may serve a grand new purpose as your refurbished workhorse. You should consider this 1968 International Harvester Loadstar Cabover Co18000 for your automotive collection.

Story continues

This car and many other high-end pre-war and classic cars will be sold at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama. The auction starts at 10 a.m. on June 25th. Please visit here for more information.





Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.