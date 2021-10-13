1968 Dodge Charger Hellephant Scorches The Pavement

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car is absolutely brutal…

The Hellephant crate engine sold so quickly, thanks to tremendous interest and a limited run, you don’t see it in too many builds. While we understand why that is, it still would be great if it were a little more common (and it’s probably too much to wish Mopar would bring it back). The possibilities with this mill are on full display with a 1968 Dodge Charger which was recently profiled by AutotopiaLA.

Usually, Shawn Davis profiles cars in Southern California since that’s where he lives and that’s the scene he’s plugged into. However, the owner of this Hellephant Charger drove all the way from Colorado to be on the show and we’re glad he did. He calls the Mopar muscle car Dummbo and has the vanity plates to let everyone know, which is great.

We’re guessing a fair number of non-gearheads in Colorado think the plate has something to do with the guy’s love of Disney or maybe his views of other drivers on the road (we’ve been through Colorado many times, so it’s conceivable they might have a guilty conscience). But those who know know, especially when you see the Hellephant logos on the bumble bee stripe and the front grille.

With 1,000-horsepower on tap, this ’68 Charger is brutal-sounding and packs a tremendous performance punch. That’s a huge step up from the 383 the car had when the current owner bought it. He had to make a number of upgrades with the help of a friend, but neither of them are from any of the big tuning houses out there. It’s always great to see the little guys turn out an impressive build, reminding us that you don’t have to spend big bucks and have connections just to own something like this.

If you want to learn more about this 1968 Dodge Charger called Dummbo and hear/see it in action, check out the video.

