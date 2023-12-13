1967 Corvette Sting Ray Set to Turn Heads At Auction with $3 Million Estimate

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's one of a very few.

An ultra-rare 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, acclaimed for its distinguished accolades and remarkable condition, is poised to make waves at an upcoming Mecum Auctions event on January 13, where it's expected to fetch upwards of $3 million. This exceptional vehicle is not just a car; it's a piece of automotive art that encapsulates the pinnacle of the original Sting Ray lineage, celebrated for its refinement and allure.

The 1967 Corvette in question has been honored with both the Bloomington Gold Certification and the National Corvette Restorers Society’s Top Flight Award, testaments to its status as a premier example of Corvette craftsmanship. This particular model stands out even among its illustrious peers, thanks to its powerful 427/435 HP V-8 engine – the most potent engine in a Corvette up to that time. This engineering feat wasn't just about raw power; it necessitated specialized modifications to the suspension and driveline to manage its formidable output efficiently.

A testament to its era, this Corvette isn't merely a powerhouse. It's a symphony of performance and aesthetics. It features a Muncie M21 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission, a 4.11:1 axle ratio, and the F41 Special Front and Rear Suspension, among other top-tier components. The K66 transistor ignition, side exhaust, and power disc brakes further accentuate its performance credentials.

Visually, the car is a stunner, with its Marlboro Maroon paint complemented by a striking black stinger stripe. The color-matching auxiliary hard top and BF Goodrich Silvertown redline tires on Rally wheels add to its charismatic presence. Inside, the black interior is equally impressive, featuring leather seats, Soft Ray tinted glass, an AM/FM radio, and a speed warning indicator, all contributing to its luxurious feel.

This 1967 Corvette Sting Ray Convertible is more than just a vehicle; it's an embodiment of a golden era in automotive history. It represents the culmination of rapid advancements in design and technology, standing as a beacon of the midyear big-block Corvette convertible legacy. As it heads to auction, this Corvette is not just selling a car but offering a chance to own a significant piece of automotive heritage. For collectors and enthusiasts alike, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

