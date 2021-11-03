1964 GMC Suburban Carry-All Is A Blast From The Past

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This GMC Suburban spent the beginning of its carrying everything it could and now searches for a new owner to show its utility.

The 1960s were an excellent time for the classic trucks and early SUVs that we all know and love today. From the famous Chevrolet C10 to the now instantly recognizable Ford Bronco, it's safe to say that the first generations of these utility vehicles set an intense precedent for the models to come. GM has been particularly influential in Sport Utility vehicles, especially with the GMC Suburban, which initially boasted an exceptionally high carrying capacity and stylish design for the time. This means that many GM fanatics regard these SUVs as their dream ride and would jump at the opportunity to own one of these great cars. So what if you want to obtain one for yourself?

This stunning turquoise and white two-toned GMC Suburban was built to perform in 1964 and continues today. Under the hood is the incredible 305 ci V6 engine, which put out more than enough power for this unique SUV to be given the label of "Carry-All," suggesting that this truck was a potent beast for its time. All of that power is sent through the Turbo 400 automatic transmission. Handling is assisted by power-steering, which gives the driver and passengers in the 3rd row seating an extremely comfortable ride.

Carrying is a massive part of this car's great name and is further helped along through the tailgate, which makes loading up very easy. You can rest assured that this car is likely to be rust-free because it was originally from Arizona, with a vast reputation for its dry weather. This means that this SUV is sure to be around for decades to come and will always provide an excellent ride for its new owner. If you want to be that lucky person, you had better hurry to get your hands on this fantastic Sport Utility Vehicle.

