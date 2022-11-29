1963 Chevy Nova Restomod Is Moved By Big Power

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Selling at No Reserve, this Chevy Nova was built to be driven!

There are different kinds of car enthusiasts. One of those is the purist who believes that classic cars should be restored to factory specifications as if it just rolled off the assembly line decades back, and the sight of anything different sort usually leaves them with clenched fists and a sweaty brow. Another type of enthusiast is one who appreciates or doesn't mind taking a classic and building a tastefully done restomod as the ultimate street machine stuffed with both modern and classic components.

Powering this 1963 Chevy Nova SS restomod is a massive 383 cubic inch stroker V8 engine. Backing the custom stroker engine is a 4-speed manual transmission, making it one helluva driver’s car for you to enjoy. Other features for you to enjoy while rolling gears is a tan interior that complements the striking gold exterior paint job. It rolls on a Detroit Speed front and rear clip, and gets stopping power from 4-wheel power disc brakes. It also has features like injected force feed with cold air conditioning.

Incredibly, this striking driver’s dream Chevy Nova SS restomod is selling at no reserve, so some lucky bidder could add it to their collection for an absolute steal!

This great car along with over 300 classic and collectible cars will be selling at Premier Auction's Punta Gorda, Florida auction on December 2nd and 3rd. Please visit https://www.premierauctiongroup.com

