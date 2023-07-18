1961 MGA And Many Other Classics Are Selling This Weekend At Classic Car Auction’s Sioux Falls Sale

Immaculate 1961 MGA hardtop coupe emerges with stunning restoration.

In the world of classic cars, few models are as iconic and beloved as the 1961 MGA Hardtop Coupe. With its timeless design and British charm, this vintage automobile continues to captivate enthusiasts worldwide. Now, an extraordinary example of this model has surfaced, boasting a complete high-end restoration in 2016 that has brought it back to its former glory.

This 1961 MGA Hardtop Coupe, identified by its VIN GHDL71598, is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail. Every aspect of the car has been meticulously restored, making it a stunning sight to behold. The immaculate Old English White exterior exudes elegance, perfectly complemented by a vibrant red leather interior.

Under the hood, the MGA is powered by a 4-cylinder 1600cc engine, delivering both performance and reliability. The 4-speed manual transmission ensures an engaging driving experience, allowing enthusiasts to fully immerse themselves in the nostalgia and character of this classic automobile.

What sets this particular MGA Hardtop Coupe apart is its low 2-owner history. With only two previous owners, the car has been cherished throughout its lifetime, ensuring its exceptional condition and provenance. Each owner has left their mark on the vehicle, contributing to its rich and unique history.

The complete restoration in 2016 involved a comprehensive overhaul of the car's mechanical and cosmetic components. From the engine and transmission to the interior and exterior, every detail was meticulously addressed, resulting in a show-quality finish. The attention to authenticity and originality is evident in every corner of this remarkable vehicle.

As an embodiment of automotive heritage, this 1961 MGA Hardtop Coupe is not just a beautiful collector's item but also a nostalgic time capsule. Its immaculate restoration transports enthusiasts back to the golden age of motoring, where elegance and craftsmanship reigned supreme.

For classic car connoisseurs and admirers of British automotive design, this MGA Hardtop Coupe represents an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of motoring history. With its striking aesthetics, reliable performance, and low ownership history, this meticulously restored gem is sure to turn heads and spark conversations wherever it goes.

Whether displayed at prestigious car shows or taken for leisurely drives along scenic routes, the 1961 MGA Hardtop Coupe is a true classic that embodies the spirit of automotive elegance and nostalgia. Its immaculate restoration ensures that this remarkable vehicle will continue to captivate enthusiasts for generations to come.

The 3rd Annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction is sure to be the finest Classic Car event in South Dakota! Over 100 of the regions finest classic and collector will be presented for sale at auction. The Denny Sanford Premier Center is an excellent venue for this professional classic car auction and will attract buyers from across the region. Bidding will be live onsite as well as national and international bidding by phone and online powered by NextLot.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center is located at:

1201 N. West Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

