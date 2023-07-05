196+ best Amazon July 4th sales you can still shop ahead of Prime Day 2023

There's still time to shop amazing 4th of July sales at Amazon.

Another year, another 4th of July has passed through the sky. Shoppers are likely now looking forward to Prime Day 2023 to get the biggest discounts of the year, but that doesn't mean you have to wait a week to get those amazing savings. In fact, there are still plenty of 4th of July sales to shop at Amazon to keep your summer budget intact.

The best 4th of July sales at Amazon

Top 10 Amazon 4th of July sales

Home and furniture 4th of July sales

This sturdy five-tier shelf is one of many great furniture pieces still available at 4th of July pricing on Amazon.

Shop home and furniture deals at Amazon

Clothing and beauty 4th of July sales

The One-Step Plus 2.0 hair dryer is one of the best beauty essentials and Amazon still has it on sale at 4th of July pricing.

Shop fashion deals at Amazon

Shop beauty deals at Amazon

Mattress 4th of July sales

Sleep tight with this Nectar 12-inch mattress and more on sale at Amazon for a 4th of July discount.

Shop mattress deals at Amazon

Shoes 4th of July sales

Step out in style with these Amazon shoe deals available post-4th of July.

Shop shoe deals at Amazon

Appliance 4th of July sales

Update your home essentials with these ongoing Amazon 4th of July deals on home and kitchen appliances.

Shop appliance deals at Amazon

Grills and griddles 4th of July sales

These Amazon grill deals help make your summer plans more exciting at 4th of July discounts.

Shop grill and griddle deals at Amazon

Golf 4th of July sales

Tee off with these golf sales available at Amazon for 4th of July.

Shop golf deals at Amazon

TV 4th of July sales

Get a better view of your favorite shows with these Amazon 4th of July TV sales

Shop TV deals at Amazon

Laptop 4th of July sales

This advanced Acer Swift X is one of many great laptops on sale at Amazon after 4th of July.

Shop laptop deals at Amazon

Tech 4th of July sales

Update your essential devices with these Amazon tech sales available post-4th of July.

Shop tech deals at Amazon

Patio furniture and outdoor living 4th of July sales

Keep the 4th of July spirit going with these Amazon sales on cozy patio furniture to brighten up your backyard.

Shop patio furniture deals at Amazon

Lawn and garden 4th of July sales

Get your lawn ready for summer fun with these ongoing 4th of July sales at Amazon.

Shop lawn and garden deals at Amazon

Vacuum 4th of July sales

This cordless Shark stick cleaner is one of many great vacuums on sale at Amazon post-4th of July.

Shop vacuum deals at Amazon

Headphone 4th of July sales

Enjoy your favorite songs anytime with these still-active 4th of July Amazon headphone sales.

Shop headphone deals at Amazon

Kitchen 4th of July sales

These continuing Amazon 4th of July sales help keep your kitchen ready for any meal.

Shop kitchen deals at Amazon

Household essentials 4th of July sales

Update your home with these ongoing Amazon 4th of July sales on essentials.

Shop home essential deals at Amazon

Bedding 4th of July sales

Sleep tight with these Amazon bedding sales available after 4th of July.

Shop bedding deals at Amazon

Health and fitness 4th of July sales

Stay in shape with these ongoing 4th of July sales on fitness essentials at Amazon.

Shop health and fitness deals at Amazon

Pet 4th of July sales

Keep your furry friends happy with these Amazon pet sales available post-4th of July.

Shop pet deals at Amazon

Toys 4th of July sales

This Lego treehouse set is one of many great toys you can get at Amazon at 4th of July discounts.

Shop toy deals at Amazon

Parenting 4th of July sales

Keep your baby essentials secure with this Ruvalino backpack on sale after 4th of July.

Shop parenting deals at Amazon

When was 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July is being was celebrated across the U.S. today Tuesday, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When did 4th of July 2023 sales start?

Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June with the final batch of sales and deals dropping today ending today. Like in years past, you can shop some of the steepest markdowns of the summer happening because of the 4th of July holiday.

What are the best 4th of July 2023 sales?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also still score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of still active from 4th of July.

Where should I shop for 4th of July 2023 sales?

As always, we recommend shopping at Amazon for all your tech, fashion, home, kitchen and beauty needs. You're nearly guaranteed to get the most bang for your buck when shopping Amazon's 4th of July deals—plus, it's a great one-stop shopping spot so you can quickly find the best deals and get back to your summer adventures.

While Amazon is our go-to place, we're still finding sales at Walmart, Lowe's and Nordstrom. Meanwhile, tons of other Reviewed-approved brands—like Tuft & Needle and Solo Stove—are also offering impressive price cuts ahead of the holiday.

Does Amazon still have July 4 sales?

You bet! Though Amazon's big shopping event, Prime Day, doesn't start until Tuesday, July 11, the site is still offering plenty of great 4th of July discounts right now.

Shop Amazon 4th of July sales

