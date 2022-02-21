1957 Chevy Cameo Pickup Is A Collector’s Show Truck

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Carlisle Auctions is offering this vintage truck.

In 1918, two important things happened - Chevrolet became a part of General Motors, and the first Chevy pickup trucks arrived on the scene. They first made their appearance based on a passenger car frame on steroids, and very quickly evolved. The first truck with cab came in 1927, with the extremely popular 3100 coming in 1946, and the Chevy 3600 and Chevy 3800 pickups joining and the 3000 series ending in 1959. When the series ended, people were in love with the Chevy 3000s, and this wonderful example of the 1957 Chevy Cameo truck could be your memento of the era.

The Chevy Cameo was introduced in the 1955 and was available until the 1958 model year. It was billed as a classier version of the base model trucks, with options including power steering, a hidden spare, and full hub caps for the wheels.

This particular 1957 Chevy Cameo Pickup has been restored in the past, and is powered by a Small Block Chevy, backed by a turbomatic 350 transmission, which feeds into the original rear end. It’s stunning red and white exterior carries through to the interior of this super clean truck. To top it off, this particular color combo was one of the original 9 color combos available that year. See it here.

This vehicle and many others are selling at the Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction in Lakeland, Florida. Gates open at 10:30 on February 25th & 26th. For more information visit our website at https://carlisleauctions.com

