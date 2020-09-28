193rd Gunners Day celebrated by Regiment of Artillery in Hyderabad

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): The 193rd Gunners Days was celebrated by the Regiment of Artillery on Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Artillery Centre in Golconda, Hyderabad.

As per a statement, Brigadier RR Kumar, Commandant, Artillery Centre paid homage to the fallen soldiers while taking all COVID-19 precautions and Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, conveyed his best wishes to the serving and retired personnel and lauded them for their selfless devotion and dedication to duty towards the Indian Army and the nation.

"September 28th is celebrated as the Gunners Day every year as on this day in 1827 Five (Bombay) Mountain Battery equipped with 2.5-inch Guns was raised. Presently it forms part of the 57 Field Regiment," the statement said.

It added that the rapidly progressing transformation of the Indian artillery into a state-of-the-art combat force by equipping itself with modern weapon systems incorporating the latest technological advancements will help the Gunners in honouring their motto, "Sarvatra Izzat-O-Iqbal-- Everywhere with Honour and Glory.

Today, the artillery boasts of a dynamic inventory which ranges from Ballistic Missile, Multi Barrel Rocket launchers, High Mobility Guns, Mortars Precision Guided Munitions for the destruction of enemy targets to Radars, UAVs and Electro-optic devices for locating and carryout Post Strike Damage Assessment (PSDA).

With rich traditions and gallant achievements, the Regiment of Artillery is proud of a glorious past. It has acquitted itself as the battle-winning factor on every occasion whenever the integrity of our nation has been threatened. The regiment boasts of one Victoria Cross, one Distinguished Service Order, 15 Military Crosses during the pre-independence era and one Ashok Chakra, seven Maha Vir Chakras, nine Kirti Chakras, 101 Vir Chakras, 63 Shaurya Chakras, six Bar to Sena Medal, 485 Sena Medals besides many other decorations. The accurate artillery fire on enemy positions during the Kargil war had reduced their defences to rubble thereby degrading the enemy's fighting potential.

The Artillery is amongst the forefront arms of the Indian Army engaged in modernising in terms of equipment and support systems. All these modernisation programme upgrades will enhance the reach and precision of the Artillery and strengthen its punch against the enemies under the "Make in India" initiative of the Government. (ANI)

