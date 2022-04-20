1936 Auburn 852 SC Boattail Speedster Is A Unique Performance Champion

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It was Rebodied by the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Company.

Many American luxury and performance cars get called ‘land yachts’ for their large size and often high curb weight, typically balanced out by the horsepower figures and incredible torque. While it's true that many Dodges, Chryslers, Chevys, and Fords are pretty hefty, there is another car that sports the name for a completely different reason. Instead, its distinction comes from its rear-end design, allowing it to glide through the air better than nearly every other vehicle of its generation. The vehicle in question is the 1936 Auburn 852 SC Boattail Speedster, and this one is a prime example of the early days of automotive excellence.

The main reason for its labeling of greatness is possibly its engine which utilizes 280 cubic inches of displacement to move the speedster. While that would be an impressive feat in the 1930s due to its low weight and trim chassis, it's far from the coolest part of this car's performance formula. Instead, that title goes to the massive supercharger sitting on the straight-eight powerhouse. This potent combination adds up to 150 horsepower which is more than enough to make this sports car faster than most other cars on the road in its era.

It seems almost fitting that this unique piece of automotive design history would come from the Auburn automotive company. Such a prestigious manufacturer would have had no trouble selling the public a perfectly mediocre car. Still, they decided to make something with the genuinely American idea of being better than the competition. The listing specifies that this car is very "mechanically sound" and would be the perfect classic automobile for touring. What sets this car apart is not simply its unique style or desirable design. Instead, the vehicle's potential for performance and an attention-grabbing exhaust note makes it the perfect choice for your next automotive purchase. So don't miss this opportunity to make automotive history and give this car the respect it deserves.

