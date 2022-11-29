1933 Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

1933 Industries Inc.
·10 min read
1933 Industries Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce its fourth quarter ("Q4 2022") and audited annual financial results for the year ended July 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022"). All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars.

Financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as well as management's discussion and analysis can be found at https://sedar.com/ and https://1933industries.com/investors/financial-information

Under current leadership the Company has stabilized its operations and decreased expenses from the previous year by $1.9 million, without compromising revenue. During fiscal 2022, the enhancements made to the Company's cannabis cultivation facility resulted in the doubling of yield from its previous year and provided the necessary input material to increase its production of extracted products. The Company has proven to be an experienced operator with a well-positioned cultivation facility that can continue to scale. As the market normalizes to pre-Covid levels, the Company will continue to find ways to operate more efficiently to increase revenues and achieve profitability.

Fiscal 2022 Consolidated Results

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021

Revenues

$12,537,937

$11,975,021

Gross margin

$2,690,425

$4,819,967

Expenses

$20,207,099

$10,625,390

Cash balance

$363,274

$4,405,849

Net loss

($18,065,674)

($6,287,423)

Comprehensive loss

($17,759,356)

($8,458,259)

Adjusted EBITDA loss

($3,704,453)

($2,175,170)

Basic and diluted loss per share

($0.04)

($0.02)

Current assets

$12,347,016

$11,149,216

Total assets

$29,009,677

$45,353,816

Current liabilities

$8,670,738

$2,709,806

Total liabilities

$21,486,952

$20,121,280

Equity

$7,522,725

$25,232,536

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$29,009,677

$45,353,816

Q4 2022 Compared to Q4 2021 Consolidated Results

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Revenues

$2,607,511

$2,510,169

Gross margin

($1,893,656)

($70,881)

Net loss for the period

($3,921,644)

($2,642,456)

Comprehensive loss

($3,755,471)

($2,270,333)

Adjusted EBITDA loss

($3,396,429)

($2,105,312)

Basic and diluted loss per share

($0.01)

($0.00)

FISCAL 2022 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues

  • Total revenues were $12.5 million for fiscal 2022 and $12.0 million for fiscal 2021. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association (AMA), the Company's cultivation and production subsidiary focused on the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use cannabis products, and 100% of CBD product manufacturer Infused MFG LLC (Infused). The Company's revenue is derived from wholesale cannabis sales in Nevada (AMA), and from the sale of hemp-derived consumer packaged goods (Infused) under the Canna HempÔ brand sold across the US via ecommerce at cannahemp.com. In Nevada, cannabis sales surged during the Covid 19 pandemic but began to recede in late 2021. As a result, the Company faced continued wholesale pricing pressure in the state, where prices have steadily declined since its highs in 2020. Despite the market correction, AMA has seen consistent sales compared to 2021 with a 4% increase in cannabis flower sales and a 34% increase in concentrate products and vape sales. The Company continued to secure shelf space in dispensaries and consistently ranked among to top sold brands in the state based on the strength of AMA's value offerings and premium products in the Las Vegas market. As prices normalize to pre-pandemic levels, the Company remains confident for strong growth in 2023 and expects the demand for flower and extracted products to accelerate as adult-use consumption lounges are launched.

  • Sales of the Company's hemp-infused consumer packaged goods remained soft during fiscal 2022 due to decreased wholesale demand in dispensaries and brick and mortar accounts and macro-economic headwinds driving down consumer spending.

Expenses

  • Expenses were $20.2 million for fiscal 2022 and $10.6 million for fiscal 2021. The increase was primarily due to a one-time, non-cash goodwill impairment expense of $11,540,439 related to Infused, as well as to an increase in cannabis transferred to production which increased state taxes payable to the state of Nevada related to AMA. Without this one-time charge, expenses dropped by $1,958,730 from the previous year.

Gross Margin

  • Gross margin was $2.7 million for fiscal 2022 compared $4.8 million during fiscal 2021. The decrease in gross margin from the prior year is due to the drop in the price of cannabis which has been reflected in the realized value of biological assets.

General and administration expenses

  • G&A were $2.0 million compared to $1.3 million during fiscal 2021. This increase from the prior year is driven by increased office expenses and advertising due to an increase in AMA revenues as cannabis sales begin to normalize to pre-pandemic levels in the state of Nevada. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in investor relations and travel and entertainment. It is the priority of the Company's executive management to continue to reduce costs, with the goal of reaching consistent profitability in the near future.

Net Loss

  • Net loss was $18.1 million for fiscal 2022 and $6.3 million for fiscal 2021. Without the non-cash items, the net loss is $3.8 million for fiscal 2022 and $4.3 million for fiscal 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.7 million for fiscal 2022 and $2.2 million for fiscal 2021.

FISCAL 2022 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The Company announced the resignation of Mr. Mark Baynes from its Board of Directors and the appointment of Mr. Ranson K. Shepherd as a director of the Company.

  • The Company announced the sale of Nevada real estate assets for total net proceeds of $1,624,739 (USD$1.27 million). The Company completed the sale of two parcels consisting of 2.78 acres of M1 zoned land, located in Las Vegas. The Company originally purchased the lots for $1,097,293 (USD$835,000) in 2017. Proceeds from the sale will be used for general working capital.

  • The Company and Day One Beverages, Inc. mutually agreed to terminate the binding Letter of Intent between the parties for the Company to acquire 100% of all of the authorized and issued shares of Day One. After a full due diligence review, the parties mutually agreed that it would be in their best interests to not move forward with the acquisition. The Company entered into a loan agreement with Day One where the Company loaned up to $639,600 (USD$500,000) through a line of credit. The loan receivable plus accrued interest in the amount of $623,313 (USD$480,515) as well as costs incurred of $38,193 (USD$30,052) was paid in full on June 28, 2022.

  • The Company issued 372,666 common shares pursuant to the conversion of $32,000 of convertible debentures and interest payable on the convertible debentures of $5,267.

DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO JULY 31, 2022

  • On August 15, 2022, 750,000 outstanding stock options expired unexercised.

  • On August 24, 2022, debenture holders approved the amendment of the conversion price applicable to the convertible debentures to $0.05 per share being the lowest price at which the Company is permitted to amend the conversion price, the reduction of the price per share for interest payments on the Debentures from $0.10 to $0.05 per share, if the Company in its sole discretion elects to pay such interest through the issuance of its common shares, and the extension of the maturity date for the Debentures from September 14, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

  • On September 3, 2022, 5,295,270 outstanding warrants expired unexercised.

  • On September 27, 2022, the Company completed the sale of a building for net proceeds of $3.1 million (USD$2.43 million). Proceeds from the sale will be used for general working capital.

  • The Company issued 3,495,376 common shares pursuant to the conversion of $169,241 of convertible debentures and interest payable on the convertible debentures of $5,528.

Please note the next financial release dates in accordance with the continuous disclosure schedule set out by the British Columbia Securities Commission:

Financial Release Dates

Reporting Quarter

Release Date

Q1/2023

December 30, 2022

Q2/2023

April 3, 2023

Q3/2023

June 29, 2023

Q4/YE 2023

November 28, 2023

About 1933 Industries Inc.
1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer-packaged goods in a variety of formats for both the wholesale and retail markets. Its product offerings include: THC flower, pre-rolls, and extracted products under the AMA and Level X brands for the Nevada market; Canna Hemp™, national cannabidiol (CBD) brand of infused wellness products including tinctures, gummies, topicals and sport recovery products. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA) and 100% of Infused MFG LLC (Infused).
www.1933industries.com

About Alternative Medicine Association
AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include: craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. Ultra-craft brand Level X is an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality.
www.amanev.com

AMA is also licensed in Nevada as an adult-use cannabis distributor.

About Canna Hemp™
With over 65 products in its portfolio, the Canna Hemp™ brand offers products in a variety of verticals and consumption formats, including, effects-based tinctures, topicals, vape pens and cartridges, gummies, and capsules for Sleep, Relief, Calm, Focus and Energy. High-grade CBD and a proprietary blend of terpenes formulated for specific effects are key differentiators for the Canna Hemp™ line. The Company recently introduced previously untapped cannabinoids Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabinol (CBN) to its portfolio of products with a new line of natural tinctures and gummies.
www.cannahemp.com

For further information please contact:
Alexia Helgason, VP, IR, Marketing, Media
604-728-4407
alexia@1933industries.com

Paul Rosen, CEO
paul@1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: 1933 Industries Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729169/1933-Industries-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-andAnnual-Financial-Results-for-Fiscal-Year-2022

Latest Stories

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • World Cup 2022: Canada coach Herdman explains viral 'F Croatia' comment

    John Herdman insists he meant no disrespect to Croatia.

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w