1933 Industries' Launches Hemp Version of its Award-Winning Canna Hemp™ Product Line

VANCOUVER, BC , June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (TGIF.CN) (TGIFF), a vertically-integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new line of wellness products made with organic hemp seed oil. 1933 Industries' new Canna Hemp™ suite of wellness products includes creams, balms, tinctures, lotions, capsules and more. Each product is specifically formulated with the Company's proprietary TerpFX™ blend of real cannabis terpenes that mimic the profiles of cannabis strains without any THC that produces a 'high' feeling. The hemp-specific line is a unique offering for consumers who are looking for the highest quality hemp and all-natural ingredients that fit their unique needs, lifestyles and experiences.

"Many of our consumers want hemp-specific products and we have delivered a line that appeals to a wide audience. The Canna Hemp™ wellness line has grown since its inception in 2016 to become a brand that people can trust because of the effectiveness of each formulation, the safety and quality of our ingredients, and the care we put into developing each and every product," said Mr. Gene Ruiz , President of 1933 Industries.

Selected products of the new Canna Hemp™ hemp line are currently available through online platforms Amazon, eBay, Rakuten, Walmart, Homvare and other online marketplaces, as well as on the Company's cannahemp.com e-commerce website.

Mr. Ruiz added, "As Covid-19 has impacted access to retail stores across the United States , we are focusing our efforts on e-commerce, to ensure that our customers can still purchase and enjoy our Canna Hemp™ products for delivery directly to their homes. There are many hemp products available, but our strong record of quality and safety sets us apart. Our direct-to-consumer approach is being expanded to reach consumers across the United States via large online channel partners that can deliver our products to the mass market."

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™ products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada , Colorado and California . The Company operates in California via a management services agreement with Green Spectrum Trading Inc., a medicinal and recreational cannabis business licensee in the state.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1933-industries-launches-hemp-version-of-its-award-winning-canna-hemp-product-line-301079492.html

SOURCE 1933 Industries Inc.





View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/18/c8049.html