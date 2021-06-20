193 fresh COVID-19 infections in Mizoram, 3 deaths in last 24 hrs

Representative Image

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 20 (ANI): Mizoram reported 193 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state government's Department of Information and Public Relations released on Sunday morning.

The cumulative caseload reached 16,943 including 13,129 discharges and 3,733 active cases.

With three new deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 81.

With 58,419 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded less than 60,000 fresh infections after 81 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday. (ANI)