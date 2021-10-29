1928 Mercedes-Benz 630 K Tourer Up For Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Who will be the lucky new owner of this gorgeous late ‘20s roadster touring car?

Mercedes has been at the top of the line in German engineering for over 100 years due to its role in creating some of the world's most significant automobiles. From luxury automobiles with beautifully crafted leather interiors to racing-inspired coupes who took down some of the most internationally respected brands on all levels. Many enthusiasts love to focus on recent models or classic AMG racing legends from the 1980s. However, there is an entirely different section of the Mercedes following than just the racing fanatics and luxury lunatics. Vintage collectors, these elite members of the car community spend their days researching, finding, and driving their favorite cars from as far back as the 1920s and 1930s. If you happen to be one of those incredibly ambitious individuals, this is the car for you!

Under the hood of this incredible 1928 Mercedes-Benz 630, K Tourer is the original supercharged six-cylinder engine that puts out more than enough power to hit 100 mph. The exterior paint gives this sleek roadster a beautiful black and green color scheme, which adds to the low-key aesthetic and emphasizes the curves and flowing fenders. But, of course, that exterior fits perfectly with the black leather interior. A performance-focused feel is provided to the driver by the set of sporty gauges and instrument clusters. The shift knobs work exceptionally well with the headers, which protrude from the sides of the hood, to build a European hot-rod image.

Some other features included with this incredible German workhorse are the extensive owner's manual and spare parts catalog. These documents allow you, as the owner, to ensure the maintenance and reliability that this car was made for. We should say that this car deserves a high level of respect, and the extensive documentation makes it so much easier to give it the love it requires. A slight patina also shows the body's age, and any papers could which should stand as a testament to its vast history.

