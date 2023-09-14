‘1923’ Star Brandon Sklenar Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: 1923‘s Brandon Sklenar has signed with WME for representation.

Sklenar is best known for his breakout role as Spencer Dutton in Taylor Sheridan’s second Yellowstone prequel 1923, the follow-up to 1883, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series premiered to 7.4 million viewers in December 2022, making it Paramount+’s most-watched premiere ever in the U.S. It was renewed for a second season in February.

Sklenar will next star opposite Blake Lively in Sony’s film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The novel was the top-selling print book in the U.S. in 2022 and remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

In 2022, Sklenar won the Best Actor award at the Vienna Independent Film Festival for his role as Sean Graves in Futra Days.

Additional credits include the role of Burt Reynolds in the Paramount+ series The Offer, opposite Miles Teller, Adam McKay’s film Vice as Bobby Prentace and Midway in the role of George Gay.

Sklenar continues to be repped by Jay Glazer at Neon Kite; Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; and Relevant PR.

