1923 recap: Back to Africa

Matt Cabral
·5 min read

The second episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 picks up right where the premiere left off, with Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) about to become a leopard's late-night snack. During a fast-paced, dimly lit scene punctuated by screams, growls, and gunshots, the hunter is able to down the beast, but not before sustaining a few gangrene-inviting injuries. Sadly his friend and guide is not so lucky, dying soon after the animal brutally attacks him.

Back at camp, Spencer downs a bottle of whiskey while having his wounds tended to. The man who hired him shows no sympathy for the guide's unfortunate demise, and instead wants Spencer to regale him with details of the encounter. Spencer isn't amused. He calls the man out for his insensitivity, as well as the fact he failed to share that there wasn't just one leopard, but a pair on the prowl. Spencer aims his gun at the man's face, forcing repeated apologies from him.

Back in Montana, we're treated to another cliffhanger resolution. The shot fired at Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) by the trespassing sheepherder apparently missed the cowboy, but hit his horse. Jack is now trapped beneath the steed, and the shooter is rapidly approaching on his own horse to finish the job. But Jacob (Harrison Ford) is alerted by the initial gunshot and arrives with his posse in the nick of time.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton on '1923'
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton on '1923'

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton on '1923'

They save Jack and wrangle the sheepherders, including their leader, Banner (Jerome Flynn). Jacob pistol-whips him, then orders his men to gather the sheep and deliver them to the local reservation as a gift. On top of stripping Banner of his livelihood, he places him in a deadly predicament. More specifically, he puts nooses around the necks of Banner and his men, tethers the ropes to a tree, and leaves them atop their anxious horses. As Jacob and his crew ride off, the fate of Banner and his boys is left to the horses.

The next time we see Banner, he's still alive and in the saddle. But the noose is straining against his neck, and he's surrounded by swinging, deceased mates. The horses are apparently more loyal to the herd leader, as his steed has not only remained still beneath the tree, but another trots over and gives him access to its saddle bag. Banner is able to fish a blade from the sack and escape with his life.

The episode also catches us up with Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves,) who continues to suffer at the hands of Sister Mary. Following laundry and sweeping lessons — part of the government boarding school's wife-training curriculum — the students and nuns are saying grace at supper. But Teonna isn't feeling especially grateful for her meal, a bowl full of mush and maggots.

Her and Sister Alice get into another vicious throw-down, leaving the latter with a shiner and the former with an escort to the "hot box," a solitary-confinement-like cell that looks like an outhouse. Before locking Teonna in the box, Father Renaud (Sebastian Roche) threatens to bury her alive if she steps out of line again. When she's finally released — presumably a day or so later — she's suffering from a fever and can barely stand. She's bathed by a nun, who sexually abuses her, before Alice interrupts to give her a beating and also threaten to kill her, or at least purge the "the Indian" from her.

Thankfully, it seems poor Teonna may have someone on the outside looking out for her. An older woman arrives at the school to speak with the superintendent. She appears to be the girl's grandmother and primary guardian, who's lobbying to get her placed at a school on the reservation. The superintendent treats her with great disdain, initially dismissing her request outright, but ultimately sending her off to navigate a series of bureaucratic hurdles to have her request considered.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra on '1923'
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra on '1923'

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra on '1923'

The episode closes with another lengthy stretch in Africa, where Spencer is still drinking heavily, this time at a hotel bar. A British woman named Alexandra and her friends approach him and quickly identify him as "the American war hero who kills the man-eaters." Alexandra is clearly growing fond of Spencer, so her fawning friends remind her that she's engaged and whisk her away.

Later that evening, during her engagement party, the bride-to-be downs her drink and abruptly excuses herself. After meeting a friend and expressing her lack of enthusiasm for her future husband, she finds Spencer at another hotel bar. The pair again get close, but Alexandra's fiancé arrives and breaks them up. He's not as successful the next morning, however, when Alexandra spots Spencer leaving for his next job: hunting a hyena that's bothering railroad engineers. As his driver heads down the road, she grabs her bags; abandons her family, friends, and fiancé; and gets in Spencer's vehicle.

He warns of the dangerous journey he's about to embark on, but she's undaunted. "Lets look death in the eye then, shall we?" she asks rhetorically. The brooding hunter flashes a rare smile, and they drive off as she yells to her pursuing fiancé to go find someone who actually loves him.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • CBSA detainee dies in custody on Christmas Day in Surrey, B.C.

    SURREY, B.C. — Border officials say a detainee at an immigration holding centre in Surrey, B.C., has died after being found unresponsive on Christmas Day. Canada Border Services Agency says in a statement that first responders were called to the centre, where staff were attempting resuscitation. But it says "all efforts to revive the detainee were unsuccessful," and they were pronounced dead by the first responders. It says the person's next of kin have been contacted, but their identity won't b

  • Police Remove Cars from Buffalo Streets as Recovery Efforts Continue

    Police used heavy machinery to clear Erie County roads of vehicles and other obstructions following a winter storm that killed dozens in Western New York.This footage from the New York State Police was captured in Buffalo.The National Weather Service reported a measurement of 51.5 inches of snow at the Buffalo Airport by Tuesday afternoon. The service warned that warming temperatures posed a risk for minor flooding later in the week. Credit: NYS Police via Storyful

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Falcons eliminated from playoffs in a familiar fashion

    BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of their 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated A