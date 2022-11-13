‘1923’: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Take the Wheel of ‘Yellowstone’s’ Dutton Ranch in First-Look Photos

Loree Seitz
·1 min read

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take the wheel of “Yellowstone’s” famed Dutton ranch in first-look photos of “1923,” the highly anticipated “Yellowstone” spin-off.

The new spin-off, which debuts Dec. 18 exclusively on Paramount+, “will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West and the Duttons who call it home,” according to the official synopsis.

“1923,” which hails from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, builds on the existing universe by introducing a new matriarch and patriarch who guide the ranch through the tumultuous decade.

1923-harrison-ford-helen-mirren
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in “1923” (Paramount+)

Taking place 40 years after predecessor series “1883,” the spin-off builds on the legacy left by James and Margaret Dutton as they settled their family in the Montana territory.

Though it is unknown what fate followed James and Margaret, James’s brother, Jacob (played by Ford) and his wife, Cara (played by Mirren), take ownership of the growing empire amidst the challenges they’ve faced through the decades.

1923 Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren in “1923” (Paramount+)

The official “1923” account posted the photos with the caption, “Meet Jacob and Cara Dutton,” with members of the “Yellowstone” universe expressing their excitement for the show in the comments.

Jennifer Ehle, who plays Irish nun Sister Mary O’Connor, showed her support alongside “1883” cast members Eric Nelsen, LaMonica Garrett, Emma Malouff and Dawn Olivieri, who will appear in “Yellowstone’s” upcoming fifth season.

Audrey McGraw, the daughter of “Yellowstone” royalty and beloved country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, also reacted with anticipation for the spin-off.

1923 Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford in “1923” (Paramount+)

Check out the additional first-look photos below:

1923 Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren in “1923” (Paramount+)
1923 Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford in “1923” (Paramount+)

