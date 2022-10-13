This 1920s LA Villa Designed by Starchitect Paul R. Williams Comes With a Secret Speakeasy

You can’t get much more “LA” than a Hollywood pad penned by the “architect to the stars.”



Built in 1926 by the legendary Paul R. Williams, this stately Spanish-style villa brings the best of the Mediterranean to Los Feliz while nodding to the hillside neighborhood. The home last sold in 2010 for $3.1 million and has undergone a substantial renovation over the past decade. Don’t worry, though, many of the original details dreamt up by Williams have been thoughtfully preserved, including a Talavera tile entry, gorgeous stained-glass windows, ornate wrought-iron handrails and a hand-painted coffered ceiling.

“This estate is adorned by great designer elements Paul Revere Williams was known for along with a generous splash of Los Feliz’s rich past,” broker Lyonel Katz told Robb Report. “It is truly a unique and special place.”

More from Robb Report

The stylish living room.

Set on a half-acre gated lot, the 6,504-square-foot property comprises two structures: a five-bedroom main house and an accompanying guest cottage that’s located above the garage. (The listing suggests that the latter could also make for a good entertainment space.) Inside the primary residence, a spacious foyer with colorful mosaic tilework leads to a great room with soaring French doors that open to a pool deck.

The colorful kitchen.

Elsewhere, an additional set of French doors lead out to a large, private backyard and a central courtyard that’s been outfitted with a wood-fired Argentine grill, plus a lounge and fireplace. Back inside, the kitchen has been colorfully reimagined with bright bursts of royal green cabinetry and bold yellow flooring. There’s also a butler’s pantry nearby and a service area for the breakfast nook and dining room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has its own fireplace, as well as a rustic en suite with a soaking tub and a walk-in shower.

Story continues

To top it off, the home comes with a hidden speakeasy. Located on the lowest level, the subterranean lounge and a bar appear to be straight out of the Prohibition era. Clearly, Williams had some fun with that.

The Hollywood pad will set you back $6.9 million.

Click here to see all the photos of this Los Feliz residence by Paul R. Williams.

Paul Williams Los Feliz house

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.