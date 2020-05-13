'1917' tops the Official Film Chart on downloads alone

Sam Mendes’ BAFTA-winning 1917 continues to be a big hit with the British public as it debuts in the number one slot on the Official Film Chart from digital sales only.

The homegrown hit starring George MacKay and Dean Charles Chapman was a box office sensation earlier this year taking over £46 million at the UK box office alone.

The action-packed WW1 film, filmed to look like one long take, held off stiff competition from Pixar’s Onward which debuted at number two – also on digital sales only – in the chart that tallies physical and digital film sales.

The animated fantasy adventure had its home entertainment release was brought forward by eight weeks after its theatrical release was curtailed by cinemas closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Knocked from its three-week stint at number one, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands at number three.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13 May 2020

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 1917 ENTERTAINMENT ONE NEW 2 ONWARD WALT DISNEY 1 3 STAR WARS IX: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER WALT DISNEY 2 4 JOJO RABBIT 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 3 5 BIRDS OF PREY AND THE FANTABULOUS WARNER HOME VIDEO 7 6 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY 5 7 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE 4 8 THE GENTLEMEN EIV 6 9 SPIES IN DISGUISE 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 8 10 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PARAMOUNT

1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns is next working on a new Star Wars movie, which she’ll co-write with Taika Waititi.

1917 is available now from all digital retailers.