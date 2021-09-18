1913 Alberta licence plate unearthed near downtown Calgary bridge

A City of Calgary crew working on the downtown flood barrier found a 108-year-old license plate while excavating on the banks of the Bow River this week. (City of Calgary - image credit)

Calling all Alberta history buffs! An 108-year-old Alberta licence plate was dug up this week while crews were excavating the banks of Calgary's Bow River.

The rare find was near the Centre Street Bridge, which connects Riverfront Avenue in Chinatown with Memorial Drive in the northwest.

Jeff Baird, a senior transportation engineer with the City of Calgary, says the unearthed licence plate was found while crews worked on the downtown flood barrier project.

The plate was dated to 1913 — which is three years older than the bridge itself.

Baird says he isn't surprise about the find, since a variety of infrastructure used to exist in the area.

"There was some commercial and industrial type leases there over the course of the years and obviously it's been rebuilt since then," he said.

"Given that the area itself, where it is in Calgary and the history there and the development, we do anticipate to be encountering things like this from time to time,"

Baird says city crews also have an archeologist on site monitoring the excavation for artifacts like this.

"We're just working with the province to catalog and documented correctly and find out whatever we can about the plate."