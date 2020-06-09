1911 Gold Provides Company Update

TORONTO , June 9, 2020 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) is pleased to provide an update on the 2020 tailings reprocessing operation at the company's True North complex in Manitoba . As of May 20, 2020 , the Company successfully returned all essential operating personnel to site on an incremental basis commencing April 29, 2020 . To date the COVID-19 mitigation procedures have been adopted by site personnel and continue to provide a safe working environment for all employees. For further information on the procedures the Company has implemented please refer to the website at https://www.1911gold.com/corporate/covid-notice/.

Since commencing tailings reprocessing operations on May 21, 2020 , the Company has steadily increased the daily production rate from 870 tonnes per day (TPD) to 1,165 TPD, at an average grade of 1.0 gram per tonne. By prioritizing readily accessible areas of the tailings management area and continuously preparing other areas through excavating, windrowing and drying tailings material, the Company expects the tailings operation to recover from the delayed start due to COVID-19. Production is currently forecasted at between 190,000 and 200,000 tonnes over the next 5 months, depending on the onset of the winter season.

Ron Clayton , 1911 Gold President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with safe return of our employees to site and the widespread adoption of the new sanitation and safety protocols. We will continue to focus on the safety of our people and the surrounding communities, adapting our procedures and operations as required. The strength of our people is what has allowed our operations to normalize and return to focusing on our goal of finding and developing the next major gold mine in the region."

Other Matters

The Company also announces it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its Common Shares. Under the agreement between Generation and the Company (the "Generation Agreement"), the Company has agreed to initially pay Generation a fee of $7,500 plus applicable taxes, per month. Generation will not receive any Common Shares or options as compensation. Generation does not currently own any securities of 1911 Gold; however, Generation and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. 1911 Gold and Generation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member firm of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will last 6 months, and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent 6-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days' prior written notice.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold producer and explorer that owns the True North mine and mill complex, and is reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. In addition to operating True North at Bissett, Manitoba , 1911 Gold holds approximately 54,000 hectares of highly prospective land within and adjacent to the Rice Lake greenstone belt. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on its True North facility. The Company also owns the Tully project near Timmins, Ontario , and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ron Clayton

President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, and the proposed claim purchase, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation





