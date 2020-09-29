19-Yr-Old Woman Gang-Raped in UP’s Hathras Dies in Delhi Hospital

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who had been been allegedly gang-raped by four so-called upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, has died in a hospital in Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 29 September, quoting her brother.

The woman had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a Delhi hospital with multiple fractures and her tongue cut off, NDTV reported.

The four accused were arrested earlier and sent to custody. Before being taken to Delhi, the woman had been admitted to an ICU in the Aligarh Medical College.

She had managed to give her statement to the police, stating that she was raped by four men on 14 September when she had gone to collect fodder for animals.

The family of the woman had reportedly accused the police of not taking action initially.

