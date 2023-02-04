19 Valentines Ideas That Are As Much A Gift For You As Your Partner

We're sharing the love this Valentine's

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s crunch time for securing what to buy your other half. If you’re looking to stray away from the cliché gifts and the traditional dinners out, why not buy something that you can get involved with too?

If you’re adventurous, creative, or in the need of some wholesome quality time with your partner, we’ve rounded up some of the best activities and experiences for you to both get involved in this Valentine’s Day.

Nail Valentine’s Day breakfast with this heart-shaped pan

Whether you’re frying eggs, making omelettes, or flipping pancakes, this little heart-shaped gesture will take your brunch to a new love-filled level. Did we even mention the Instagram opportunities?

£7.79 at Amazon

This painting set will have you both unleashing your inner artist

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned professional, get creative with this at-home painting set. With a variety of paint tube colours, brushes, and canvases, you have everything ready to make some beautiful art on your next date night. You can paint each other, your favourite memory together, or even create sentimental artwork for your home.

£16.95 at Amazon

Date night dinner is sorted with this authentic Italian pizza making kit

Head to the kitchen for a romantic evening making pizzas from scratch. This kit includes some of Italy’s highest quality pizza ingredients, from flour and yeast for the pizza dough to cans of rich tomato sauce. Just choose your own toppings to add and bake for the true pizza experience. This has everything you need to make a hearty pizza at home.

£22.99 at Amazon

Let the dice decide what you’re doing for date night

Forget the stress of deciding what to do for date night, this dice chooses your next adventure for you. Making the perfect gift for spontaneous couples, mix it up and discover new things together with different activities to try and a variety of locations to visit.

£5.99 at Amazon

Create your own cinema room with this mini projector

If you’re looking for a lowkey yet wholesome Valentine’s Day, take your at-home movie night to the next level with this mini projector. Being compact and portable makes it easy to carry around with you, whether you’re taking it from room-to-room or on a night away. Simply project onto any flat surface and watch the room transform into an at-home cinema.

£69.99 at Amazon

Give each other a spa-like massage from home with this set

Bring the spa to your very own home with this organic massage oil set. The two essential oils work to create a sensory experience and ease body tension, whilst the wooden roller ball tools help to massage out each other’s knots and soothe built-up stress. This relaxing, intimate experience will leave your skin feeling silky soft.

£14.99 at Amazon

Don’t just buy flowers, you can build them too with this Lego bouquet

This is a bouquet of flowers like you’ve never seen before. Designed with a mix of flowers and leaves, from roses and daisies to poppies and grasses, this never-wilting bloom makes for the perfect home accessory. Build this bouquet together as an activity for the two of you, or even build it to gift to your loved one, but these flowers will never be forgotten.

£49.99 at Amazon

Create your own chocolates with this workshop for two

If either of you are chocolate lovers, get stuck in with this chocolate-making workshop where you'll get a step-by-step guide to create your very own sweet treats. Learning the process from cocoa bean to chocolate bar, you'll leave this workshop with plenty of your creations - as long as you have resisted the temptation throughout the class.

£70 at Red Letter Days

Write down the adventures on your joint bucket list with this journal

Make a note the dreams that you and your significant other share with this joint bucket list book. With a list of ideas to give you inspiration and brainstorming space to add your own, you can set your mutual goals and record your adventures as you achieve them. This future keepsake lets you write down your experience and save any memorabilia all in one place.

£8.99 at Amazon

Get sculpting with this DIY pottery kit

Make your own ceramics at home (and without the need of a kiln) with this pottery starter kit for two. Follow the step-by-step guide to sculpt, carve and paint your waterproof home décor creations. With clay, tools, paints, varnishes, brushes and a sponge, this kit has everything you need for a fun craft night activity.

£39 at Amazon

Date nights are sorted for the rest of the year with this box of cards

With 52 envelopes sealed with date ideas, and five completely blank so you can fill out with an activity of your choice, you can enjoy a year’s worth of dates chosen completely randomly. Choose a card a week and be surprised with activities for staying at home or going out.

£28.00 at Amazon

Capture your favourite memories together in one place with this scrapbook set

Create your own love story with this handmade scrapbook. From trips away to celebrations, stick down photos from some of your favourite moments in the relationship, before decorating with the metallic marker pens and tape. This is a fun activity lets you reflect on your time together and gives you something to continue adding to in the future.

£15.88 at Amazon

Head to the Vintage Cinema to watch a film whilst sipping your favourite cocktail

With this voucher experience, you'll head to a revamped Victorian police station to watch a classic Hollywood movie. Relax in this small but cosy theatre as you sip on a cocktail of your choice. With fifteen different showings each month, this is an ideal cosy night out.

£29.00 at Red Letter Days

Bake your way to the heart with these cookie stamps

If you and your partner’s love language is baking, then this set of heart cookie cutters and stamps might be right up your street. Made with sturdy and safe plastic, just lightly press these patterned moulds into your baked goods for the ultimate Valentine’s Day upgrade.

£8.99 at Amazon

Shake up your Valentine’s Day with this cocktail making set

Every hour is happy hour at home with this ultimate mixology set. With everything you could possibly need from shakers and measures to strainers, challenge your partner to make your go-to cocktail order or even create a Valentine’s Day special.

£32.99 at Amazon

This hamper will make a foodie's Valentine's Day

If you’re looking for a real indulgent treat to share this Valentine’s Day, this foodie gift hamper might just be for you. This heart shaped wicker basket is filled with a variety of luxury biscuits, jams, a hot chocolate stirrer and even a mini bottle of Prosecco. Perfect for a cosy night in.

£80.00 at John Lewis

Find out who’s the better partner with this couple’s card game

Giving you fun and personal challenges to complete, this light-hearted card game will show you how well you really know your other half. Inject some fun into any date night with scenarios that are set to make you laugh, cringe, and get to know each other better.

£8.99 at Amazon

This fondue set is the finishing touch to any romantic meal

Unlock the ultimate romantic snack with this chocolate fondue set. Powered completely by a single tealight, melt your chocolate in the bowl and use the forks to dip in your fruit or snack of choice – a perfect way to end Valentine’s Day.

£17.95 at Amazon

Spice up your February 14th with this sex toy kit

Surprise your partner with this stimulating and spicy gift set. Filled with 11 sex toys that you can use together, including vibrators and a variety of anal toys, this bundle is sure to spice up your Valentine’s night.

£39.99 at Love Honey

