19 surprising things that can devalue your property value by £49k
Pebble dash, unsightly wallpaper prints and laminate flooring are among the surprising things that could actively devalue your home by over £49,000, new research has found.
Whether your house is on the market or you're keen to sell, many features can knock thousands off your asking price. While mould, damp and pests are known for deterring buyers, other turn-offs include low water pressure, old electrics, and pet smells, too.
New findings from Hammonds Furniture discovered that 24% of people would look elsewhere if a property had ugly wallpaper, while 19 per cent would be put off by holes in the walls from artwork. As well as this, 28 per cent said they would even reconsider a house purchase if the property had a weak shower.
"We all have something in mind when we begin a search for our next home, but there are certain features that for many people could be an absolute dealbreaker," says Kirsty Oakes, Head of Product and Marketing at Hammonds Furniture. "However, some of these features are surprisingly quick and simple to amend if you are looking to sell your house.
"If you're selling, you can make your house look much more appealing by making some small changes, such as filling in holes in the wall or switching to a neutral colour pallet. A deep clean can make a huge difference to how your property is perceived, and well as clearing away extra clutter (even if you just store it in your car). Don't be afraid to ask your neighbours to clean their garden as well!"
Elsewhere, 10% of house buyers also claimed they would be put off if a property had a pool or hot tub, while 13% aren't fans of laminate flooring.
19 things that can devalue your home
Take a look at the off-putting features below...
Mould/damp (62%)
Signs of pest infestation (57%)
Old electrics/wiring (50%)
Japanese knotweed (48%)
Noisy neighbours (48%)
A messy neighbouring house (39%)
Pet smells (37%)
A bathroom with no bath (34%)
Situated close to a pub (32%)
Low water pressure in the shower (28%)
Messy garden (28%)
Stained/ripped carpets (27%)
Pebble dash (25%)
Ugly wallpaper (24%)
Holes in the wall from paintings (21%)
A rude street name (14%)
Bad phone Signal (24%)
Laminate flooring throughout (13%)
A swimming pool/hot tub (10%)
"Mild cases of mould may not affect value too dramatically if all is needed is a dehumidifier and some mould-resistant paint, but very severe cases can reduce a property's value up to 20% or £49,47 (based on the average house price of £247,355)," adds Michael Patterson, Managing Director of WeBuyAnyHouse.
"Pests can also cause extensive damage, especially rats that are prone to chewing through electrics and wooden beams, which you would need to repair. Depending on the damage done, you could be looking at between 5-20% of a decrease in value."
